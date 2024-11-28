Paul Heyman Questions Title Saturation In WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Paul Heyman believes wrestling promotions should only feature multiple championships if each title can maintain significant relevance.

Speaking with SHAK Wrestling ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, Heyman reflected on his philosophy during his tenure as head writer of SmackDown in the 2000s. He revealed his opposition to introducing a mid-card title at the time, fearing it would dilute the importance of existing championships.

“Yeah, I’m not a big fan of a multitude of titles unless you can give them enough time,” Heyman explained. “We had proper focus at that time on the championships that we held and didn’t feel that we needed more championships to tell better stories and felt that therefore, the introduction of more championships only waters down the championships that we already had the spotlight on at the moment.”

When asked whether major promotions like WWE and AEW should reduce their number of titles, Heyman offered a pragmatic response:

“What works, works. What doesn’t, doesn’t,” he said. “If you can make it relevant — all pun intended to the Island of Relevancy — then it will work. And if you can’t make it relevant, then it won’t. Listen, if there are 14 titles and they all mean something, then you should be looking at doing number 15. If you have seven titles and you’re struggling to put relevancy on all seven, then you need to cut down the number that you have. What’s working? If it’s working, let’s do more of that. If it’s not working, change it.”

The discussion comes in light of WWE recently introducing two new championships: the Women’s United States Championship for SmackDown and the Women’s Intercontinental Championship for Raw. These additions bring the total number of active titles on WWE’s main roster to 11 (excluding NXT and WWE Speed).

Heyman will accompany the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday, as Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk face Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed in the high-stakes WarGames match.