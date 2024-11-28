Mercedes Moné and Kamille Split in Explosive Segment on AEW Dynamite

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The TBS Champion, Mercedes Moné, now finds herself in need of a new bodyguard following a shocking turn of events on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

After successfully defending her title against Kris Statlander at Full Gear, Moné and her bodyguard, Kamille, appeared on Dynamite in Chicago for a title celebration hosted by Tony Schiavone. However, the celebration quickly took a sharp turn.

During her speech, Moné called out Kamille for her failure to execute a distraction during Saturday’s match, stating that she “couldn’t do anything right.” As Moné prepared to officially dismiss her bodyguard, Kamille grabbed the microphone and declared, “You can’t fire me because I quit,” before leaving the ring.

Kamille joined AEW in July and was brought in as Moné’s enforcer. Their partnership appeared strong until the cracks began to show during Moné’s title defenses. Moné, who debuted in AEW at the Dynamite Big Business event in March, won the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing in May by defeating Willow Nightingale.

With Kamille’s abrupt departure, Moné is now left without backup as she continues her reign as champion.

As Moné adjusts to life without Kamille, questions remain about who, if anyone, will step in to fill the role of her bodyguard. The split adds a new layer of intrigue to Moné’s reign, and fans will be watching closely for her next move.