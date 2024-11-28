AEW Announces Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal and More for Next Week's Dynamite

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW will host the sixth annual Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal as one of the marquee matches on next week’s episode of Dynamite.

The match will feature 12 competitors battling in an over-the-top-rope elimination format. The winner will face MJF the following week at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Notably, MJF is the only competitor to have held the ring since the match's inception six years ago.

The first two participants announced for the battle royal are Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. Their involvement was confirmed Wednesday night after MJF, appearing via video, revealed the match’s return.

Additional Matches for Dynamite

The Continental Classic Gold League tournament continues with Brody King facing Claudio Castagnoli. Both competitors earned three points in their opening matches this week and will look to secure another victory. This matchup is a rematch of their clash in last year’s Classic, where King emerged victorious.

In a heated grudge match, Jay White will take on PAC. PAC was part of the Death Riders attack that left White unconscious in the ring on Wednesday night, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown.

Current Lineup for Dynamite (from Fishers, Indiana):

- Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal

- PAC vs. Jay White

- Continental Classic Gold League: Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli