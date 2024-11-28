Mariah May to Defend AEW Women’s World Championship at Winter is Coming

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW has announced that the Women’s World Championship will be on the line at this year’s Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite. Reigning champion Mariah May is set to defend her title against Mina Shirakawa on Wednesday, December 11.

This highly anticipated match was confirmed during this week’s Dynamite. The feud between May and Shirakawa intensified following their confrontation at Full Gear. During a celebration segment, May attempted to strike Shirakawa with a champagne bottle, but Shirakawa evaded the attack, broke the bottle with a kick, and speared May off the stage, sending both women crashing through a table.

The animosity escalated further during this Wednesday’s Dynamite. In a sit-down interview between Shirakawa and Renee Paquette, May interrupted and delivered a brutal bottle shot to Shirakawa, leaving the challenger visibly shaken. Shirakawa had earlier stated that she remained vigilant for an attack from May after May’s betrayal of their former ally Toni Storm.

Storm has been absent from AEW programming since losing the Women’s World Championship to May at All In this past August. May’s betrayal of Storm and her subsequent reign as champion have fueled the tension leading into this title match.

Current Card for AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming – Wednesday, December 11:

AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa