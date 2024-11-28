Jamie Hayter Advances in AEW Bracket for International Women’s Cup

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jamie Hayter is moving closer to a spot in the International Women’s Cup at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th in Tokyo, Japan.

During Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Hayter emerged victorious against Queen Aminata in the opening match of the AEW bracket. She now awaits the outcome of Saturday’s Collision match between Willow Nightingale and Serena Deeb to determine her next opponent. The AEW bracket finals are set for the Winter Is Coming edition of Collision, airing on Saturday, December 14th.

The winner of AEW’s bracket will join a four-way match at Wrestle Dynasty alongside representatives from Ring of Honor, CMLL, and Stardom. The ultimate winner will secure a future title shot in any of the four promotions.

For Ring of Honor, the representative will be decided in a four-way match featuring ROH Women’s Champion Athena, ROH Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet, Billie Starkz, and Leyla Hirsch. The date for this match is yet to be announced.

CMLL’s representative will be determined on Friday, December 13th, in a four-way battle between Zeuxis, Reyna Isis, Persephone, and Sanely. Meanwhile, Stardom’s participants and qualification process have not yet been disclosed.