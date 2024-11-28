WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Continental Classic Revamps Tournament Format for 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2024

The AEW Continental Classic is back, and the second edition of the tournament has introduced a significant change to its format.

Announced during Wednesday's Dynamite in Chicago as the tournament began, the winner will still be crowned at AEW's final pay-per-view of the year, Worlds End, taking place on Saturday, December 28, in Orlando, Florida. However, unlike last year's structure, the final match won’t simply pit the winners of the Blue and Gold leagues against each other.

Instead, the new format introduces semifinals at the pay-per-view. The winner of the Gold League will face the runner-up from the Blue League, while the Blue League winner will take on the Gold League runner-up. The winners of these semifinal bouts will then compete in the finals later that evening to determine the tournament champion. The victor will claim the prestigious AEW Continental title.

The tournament kicked off with three matches on Wednesday's Dynamite and is set to continue during Saturday’s Collision.

Last year, Eddie Kingston made history by winning the inaugural Continental Classic, becoming the first Continental Champion while also holding the ROH World title and NJPW Strong title.

Tags: #aew #continental classic tournament #continental classic

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

