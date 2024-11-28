SPOILERS Revealed for AEW Collision and Ring of Honor TV Taping in Chicago

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW's November 30 episode of Collision and content for a future Ring of Honor TV episode were taped on Wednesday, November 27, at Chicago's Wintrust Arena. The recordings occurred before and after the live airing of AEW Dynamite.

This Saturday's episode of Collision is set to air at a special time—4 p.m. Eastern—followed by Rampage at 6 p.m. Eastern, forming a three-hour AEW programming block.

Spoilers courtesy of PWTorch:

Ring of Honor TV Spoilers

Mascara Dorada & Komander defeated Action Andretti & Darius Martin, as well as Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds, in a three-way tag team match.

AEW Collision Spoilers (November 30 Episode)

Mina Shirakawa defeated Leila Grey in a singles bout.

Continental Classic Gold League: Will Ospreay secured a victory over Juice Robinson.

Six-Man Tag Match: Mistico & Private Party (Brother Zay & Marq Quen) overcame MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) & Johnny TV.

Continental Classic Blue League: Kyle Fletcher defeated The Beast Mortos.

The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) triumphed over Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson).

Hangman Page earned a win against Wheeler Yuta in singles action.

Continental Classic Blue League: Kazuchika Okada and Daniel Garcia ended their match in a time-limit draw.