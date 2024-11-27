Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c tonight from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for the post-Full Gear 2024 installment of the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night program is Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH World Championship, as well as Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata in a NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier.

Additionally, the show this evening will feature Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a pair of AEW Continental Classic Gold League Matches, as well as Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (NOVEMBER 27, 2024): CHICAGO, IL.

The Guns N' Roses "November Rain" video package recapping AEW Full Gear 2024 kicks things off on this week's Thanksgiving Eve show. We then shoot to a graphic for the AEW Continental Classic Tournament, as Excalibur and company welcomes us to the show.

AEW Continental Classic (Blue League)

Shelton Benjamin vs. Mark Briscoe

From there, the theme for The Hurt Syndicate plays and out comes the three-man group, with Bobby Lashley and MVP in suits, while Shelton Benjamin is in his ring gear, presumably for the opening contest of the show.

Before any match takes place, MVP gets on the microphone and talks about The Hurt Syndicate's dominance. He brings up Bobby Lashley's dominant victory over former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear 2024 this past Saturday night. He calls Lashley "The Walking Armageddon" and says he's the most dangerous man in AEW.

MVP calls The Hurt Syndicate the mercenaries of misery, and calls Shelton Benjamin the standard of excellence, and claims what the three of them do is clear and simple. "We hurt people!" The Hurt Syndicate theme, which repeats the phrase "We hurt people!" over and over again begins playing again.

Per Continental Classic tourney match rules, Lashley and MVP leave the ringside area and head to the back. Each match in the Continental Classic also has a 20-minute time-limit. Mark Briscoe's theme hits and the former ROH World Champion and member of The Conglomeration makes his way out.

Briscoe and Lashley have an intense face-to-face, nose-to-nose stare down in the aisle before the master of Redneck Fu makes his way to the ring. Briscoe settles inside the squared circle as the Continental Classic Tournament Rules graphic flashes on the screen. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Fans immediately break out in loud "Dem Boyz! Dem Boyz!" chants as Briscoe and Benjamin circle each other. Benjamin gets his hands on Briscoe early on and controls him coming out of the gate. Briscoe starts to fight back when he creates some space between the two.

He lights The Hurt Syndicate member up with a variety of kicks and sends him out to the floor. He runs and leaps out with a big kick to Benjamin at ringside. Benjamin gets back up and takes over, however, dumping Briscoe on his dome at ringside with a big suplex. Benjamin picks Briscoe up and rams him into the steel ring steps.

Briscoe fights back and sends Benjamin face-first into the steel ring post. He returns inside the ring, hits the ropes to build up a full head of steam, and then dives through the ropes with a senton splash onto Benjamin.

Back in the ring, Briscoe heads to the top-rope, but Benjamin makes a quick single leap to join him on the top, before launching him overhead with a throw-style super-plex off the top. As Benjamin settles back in the offensive driver's seat, Excalibur talks us into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Benjamin picks up the win to earn three points in the Blue League.

Winner (3 Points): Shelton Benjamin

Kamille No Longer Working With Mercedes Mone

After the match, the show heads to another commercial break. When we return, Tony Schiavone is standing at the top of the entrance area and he introduces his guests at this time, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Kamille.

Mone boasts about being in the longest women's match in AEW history, and some say best women's match of 2024, with her win over Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear 2024 over the weekend.

After she gloats for a while, Kamille ends up speaking up and telling her to shut up. She then tells "The CEO" that she no longer works for her and she can't fire her, because she quits. Mone throws a hissy fit. The segment wraps up.

ROH World Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

A video package looking at the media coverage of "Big BOOM!" A.J. and his big win over QT Marshall on the "Zero Hour" pre-show at AEW Full Gear 2024 is shown. After it wraps up, we return inside the arena for our second match of the evening.

The theme for "The Nueve" Chris Jericho hits and out comes the reigning, defending ROH World Champion for his latest title defense. Big Bill settles in on special guest commentary as "The Learning Tree" leader settles inside the squared circle.

Now "The Stone Pitbull" Tomohiro Ishii makes his way out for his big title opportunity. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this title tilt. The two pick up where they left off in their latest in-ring encounter, trading never-ending chops back-and-forth.

Literally never-ending, by the way. Several minutes worth of chops and nothing else. Ishii ends up dumping Jericho on his dome with a big suplex. He gets in some more offense, but then Jericho takes over and in a scary spot, dumps Ishii on his head on the floor.

The referee stops the action briefly to check on Ishii and make sure he's okay. She waives off the ringside medical team and the action continues. Jericho takes the cover off of the commentary desk and blasts Ishii with it. Back in the ring, the two begin trading chops again.

The match heads into a commercial break as the two continue trading shots. When we return, we see Jericho's mouth is busted open pretty good and he's bleeding pretty bad. Meanwhile, Big Bill is clearly reading a bunch of pre-written crap while on special guest commentary. Ishii gets his nose busted en route to a Jericho win after two Judas Effects.

Winner and STILL ROH World Champion: Chris Jericho

Swerve Strickland Beats Down Max Caster Backstage

Backstage, we see Renee Paquette standing by with Swerve Strickland. He talks about Bobby Lashley beating him at AEW Full Gear 2024 over the weekend, admitting that he hits harder than anyone he's been hit by before.

As he continues talking, Max Caster walks by laughing at him. Swerve stops him and asks if something is funny. Caster says, "Yeah, you!" He then says he'll drop some bars on him. He starts doing so, but when he mentions Swerve's house being set on fire, Swerve snatches him up by the scruff of his neck and proceeds to beat him down in vicious fashion.

He leaves him laying as Prince Nana tells Swerve they need to get out of here. The two walk off as the show heads into another commercial break.

The Death Riders Cause Carnage As Always

When the show returns, Tony Schiavone is standing in the middle of the ring when he introduces his guest at this time, Hangman Page. Page makes his way out and joins Schiavone in the ring.

Schiavone brings up Hangman losing to Jay White and attacking Christopher Daniels and Wheeler Yuta, and seemingly helping Christian Cage secure an AEW World Championship match. Page yanks the microphone out of Schiavone's hand.

He tells Daniels if he gets in his way again, he'll knock him on his ass again, but next time he won't get up. He says as far as AEW Full Gear 2024 is concerned, he held up his end of the deal with Cage. He says if Cage held his, he'd be going to Thanksgiving with the AEW World Championship around his waist.

He tells Cage he failed, so he'll do tonight what he should've done himself in the first place. He says his intention is and always has been to be the AEW World Champion. He says it should've never been Swerve's, it'll never be Christian's, and it has always supposed to be his.

As he continues talking, he is cut off by the familiar sounds of Jay White's theme music. Out comes "Switchblade" who brings up beating Hangman this past Saturday. He asks what happened in his match at AEW Wrestle Dream. He says Hangman lost both of those matches, so if anyone deserves the AEW World Championship, it's him.

As White approaches the ring, he is yanked off the apron from someone off-camera. The shot changes to show it is PAC. PAC then signals to Hangman in the ring, who is attacked from behind by Wheeler Yuta. Page and White end up fighting off PAC and Yuta, but then Page decks White. Page turns around into a big shot to the dome with a case by Marina Shafir.

White recovers and grabs up Shafir for a Bladerunner, but Jon Moxley hits the ring and chokes out White. Shafir then Judo throws White down and she finishes choking him out as The Death Riders circle around the two. They all start stomping away at an unconscious White. PAC blasts White with the case.

AEW Continental Classic (Gold League)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricochet

The Death Riders crew leaves through the crowd the same way they came. As they do, the only member who didn't come out with them, Claudio Castagnoli, makes his way through the crowd in his ring gear ready for action. He settles inside the squared circle for our first Continental Classic tournament bout in the Gold League.

A slick AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view trailer airs for the show scheduled for December 28 in Orlando, Florida. After it wraps up, Castagnoli is officially introduced by Justin Roberts. The theme for his opponent hits and out comes fan-favorite Ricochet. He joins Castagnoli in the ring as his music dies down.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our second of three scheduled Continental Classic tournament matches on tonight's show. Castagnoli hits a big slam on Ricochet to start off in the offensive lead. Ricochet starts to fight back and uses his speed and quickness to get in his first offense of the bout.

After the action spends a few moments on the floor outside of the ring, Castagnoli settles back into a comfortable offensive lead. Back inside the ring, he goes for a cover but only gets two. After Ricochet kicks out, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the tourney tilt continues.

When the show returns, we see Ricochet go on an offensive hot streak, but ultimately Castagnoli takes over and Donkey Kong's him a bit on the floor at ringside. The Death Riders member brings him back in the ring and finishes him off for the win. With the win, Castagnoli puts three points on the board.

Winner (3 Points): Claudio Castagnoli

Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly Both Want Revenge For Roderick Strong

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher. They gloat about beating Will Ospreay at AEW Full Gear 2024. Callis puts Fletcher over as the new-and-improved Ospreay 2.0, who is also better looking than "The Aerial Assassin."

Fletcher talks about how the AEW Continental Classic belongs to him, and it gets started on AEW Collision later this week. After they wrap up, we return back inside the arena where Adam Cole's theme hits. Out he comes with The Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

Cole talks about what MJF did to Roderick Strong over the weekend and promises revenge on him. As he continues talking, he is cut off by the theme song for Kyle O'Reilly. O'Reilly comes out and says he wants to be the one to get his hands on MJF. Cole says O'Reilly was right and he doesn't want his friends getting hurt because of him.

O'Reilly says he's not doing it for him, he's doing it for Roddy. As they bicker amongst themselves off-microphone, we hear some piano music. MJF then appears on the screen. He says next week there is an AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal. He says he's not thinking about either of them, he's got other stuff in his future.

He plays some music on the piano to wrap up. Cole says, "Then let me be the first to enter that battle royal." O'Reilly says, "Then let me be the second." O'Reilly and Cole have uncomfortable words off-mic again and O'Reilly walks off by himself. The show heads into another commercial break on that note.

NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier

Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

When we return from the commercials, we see a look at the brackets for the Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier, in which the winner will represent AEW at the match set for January 5. Back at ringside, Jamie Hayter makes her way to the ring for our next match before Queen Aminata follows suit. With both women in the ring, this match gets underway.

The two lock up, neither quite giving way until Hayter brings Aminata to the corner to force a break. They lock up again, ending at the ropes as the ref calls for a break again. Aminata goes on the attack, but is caught by Hayter until the Queen turns it around to take her to the mat.

Hayter gets a two-count to break the hold, following up with an elbow strike to force the Queen toward the corner. She wears Aminata down, but not for long before the Queen fights back. This leads to a back and forth in the corner, with Jamie laying in a flurry of strikes, only for Aminata to fight back with a chop.

As the action continues, Hayter takes control by sending Aminata into the corner. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, we see Hayter and Aminata trading strikes back-and-forth, with Hayter getting the better of the exchange. Hayter gets Hayter-Aid for the win. After the match, a Julia Hart return tease happens when the lights in the building go out and come back on.

Winner and ADVANCING: Jamie Hayter

Mina Shirakawa Attacked Again By "The Glamour" Mariah May

Backstage, Renee Paquette is sitting down with Mina Shirakawa. Shirakawa says we were introduced to the real Mariah May the last time we saw the two together. She says anytime anyone gets close to Mariah, she has to do that. She says we all saw the real Mariah May, and now we're going to see the real Mina Shirakawa.

As they continue talking, out of nowhere, in comes May, who breaks some kind of glass-something over Shirakawa's head and leaves her laying. She says she wants Mina.

After this wraps up, Excalibur says after that interview we just saw, Mina was checked on by medical staff and has been cleared, and thus, Mina Shirakawa will challenge "The Glamour" Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship in two weeks at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2024 on December 11. We head to another commercial break.

AEW Continental Classic (Gold League)

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

It's main event time!

We return inside Wintrust Arena where Brody King of The House of Black makes his way to the ring for our final match of the evening, a Gold League bout in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament. He settles in the squared circle, his music dies down, and the theme for his opponent plays.

Out comes Darby Allin limping to the ring as the commentators talk about the injuries he sustained during the car crash that concluded the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view this past Saturday night. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

The two lock-up to get this one going, and then we see Brody shoving Darby away hard to the corner. Darby responds with a shove of his own, but this only riles Brody up as he lays into Allin, propping him up against the ropes before chopping him to the floor. On that note we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see literally two or three minutes of action without a single peep from the commentators. They finally return on the broadcast with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness informing us that the audio for their commentary went out due to a cannonball that King hit on Allin on the floor.

As Excalibur does a speed-read through the updated lineup for this Saturday's episode of AEW Collision, Allin starts to fight his way into the offensive lead with repeated high-spots from the ring to the floor on King. He climbs to the top-rope for a third high spot in a row, connecting with his Coffin Drop finisher to King on the floor.

Fans chant "Holy sh*t!" as both guys are down and out. Back in the ring, King takes back over. He slaps the dangle-choke on Allin, who flips over into a pin attempt, but only gets two. King resumes choking the life out of Allin and then hoists him up and Donkey Kong's him into the mat for the pinfall victory.

With the win, King has three points on the board. Claudio Castagnoli comes out after the match. Castagnoli and King stare each other down as Excalibur announces the two will meet each other in the ring next week on AEW Dynamite in a Gold League AEW Continental Classic tournament match. That's how this week's Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite goes off the air. Thanks for joining us, and have a happy Thanksgiving everybody in the U.S.!

Winner (3 Points): Brody King