AEW Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite Preview: Live from Chicago Tonight

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means—All Elite Wrestling is back with AEW Dynamite!
Broadcasting live tonight at 8/7c on TBS, AEW takes over the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, for an action-packed post-Full Gear 2024 episode.
Here’s what’s in store for this week’s two-hour wrestling extravaganza:
- ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Darby Allin vs. Brody King
- AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli
- AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin
- NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata
