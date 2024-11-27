WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite Preview: Live from Chicago Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2024

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means—All Elite Wrestling is back with AEW Dynamite!

Broadcasting live tonight at 8/7c on TBS, AEW takes over the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, for an action-packed post-Full Gear 2024 episode.

Here’s what’s in store for this week’s two-hour wrestling extravaganza:

- ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

- AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Darby Allin vs. Brody King

- AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli

- AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin

- NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

