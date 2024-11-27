WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

NJPW Officially Announces Young Bucks vs. United Empire at Wrestle Dynasty

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2024

NJPW Officially Announces Young Bucks vs. United Empire at Wrestle Dynasty

The Young Bucks, following their loss to Private Party on the October 30 episode of AEW Dynamite, have been working from home and temporarily distancing themselves from AEW. Now, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions have their sights set on reclaiming gold in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

In a video filmed poolside in what they humorously dubbed the “AEW International Department,” Matthew and Nicholas Jackson revealed their ambitious plan: to recapture the IWGP Tag Team Championships. The Bucks also confirmed they want this high-stakes match at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, 2025, at the legendary Tokyo Dome.

NJPW has now officially confirmed the match and announced the Young Bucks’ opponents. The Bucks will face Great-O-Khan and HENARE, representing the United Empire faction, in what promises to be a marquee bout at Wrestle Dynasty.

The official NJPW statement detailed the United Empire’s acceptance of the challenge:

“Angry at the disrespectful timing, but full of confidence that they would win World Tag League this year, Great-O-Khan and HENARE accepted the challenge, and we have another match set for the Tokyo Dome.”

The Young Bucks have a storied history in NJPW, being one of only two teams to have held both the IWGP Junior Heavyweight and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. They continue to hold the record for the most reigns as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, having claimed the titles on seven occasions.

Meanwhile, NJPW's World Tag League is underway, and the tournament's winners will secure a claim to challenge for the IWGP Tag Team Championships in the coming year.


Tags: #njpw #aew #the young bucks #united empire #wrestle dynasty

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90471/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π