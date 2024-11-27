NJPW Officially Announces Young Bucks vs. United Empire at Wrestle Dynasty

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Young Bucks, following their loss to Private Party on the October 30 episode of AEW Dynamite, have been working from home and temporarily distancing themselves from AEW. Now, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions have their sights set on reclaiming gold in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

In a video filmed poolside in what they humorously dubbed the “AEW International Department,” Matthew and Nicholas Jackson revealed their ambitious plan: to recapture the IWGP Tag Team Championships. The Bucks also confirmed they want this high-stakes match at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, 2025, at the legendary Tokyo Dome.

NJPW has now officially confirmed the match and announced the Young Bucks’ opponents. The Bucks will face Great-O-Khan and HENARE, representing the United Empire faction, in what promises to be a marquee bout at Wrestle Dynasty.

The official NJPW statement detailed the United Empire’s acceptance of the challenge:

“Angry at the disrespectful timing, but full of confidence that they would win World Tag League this year, Great-O-Khan and HENARE accepted the challenge, and we have another match set for the Tokyo Dome.”

The Young Bucks have a storied history in NJPW, being one of only two teams to have held both the IWGP Junior Heavyweight and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. They continue to hold the record for the most reigns as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, having claimed the titles on seven occasions.

Meanwhile, NJPW's World Tag League is underway, and the tournament's winners will secure a claim to challenge for the IWGP Tag Team Championships in the coming year.