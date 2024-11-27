WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Grand Slam: Australia Moves to Brisbane Entertainment Centre Amid Low Ticket Sales

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2024

AEW Grand Slam: Australia Moves to Brisbane Entertainment Centre Amid Low Ticket Sales

AEW Grand Slam: Australia has been officially moved from Suncorp Stadium to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia, due to low ticket sales.

The event will still take place as scheduled on February 15, 2025.

AEW Announces International Women’s Cup Qualifier Matches for Wrestle Dynasty

Details for the AEW Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup qualifiers have been revealed. A mini-tournament will determine AEW&rsq [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 27, 2024 10:08AM


Tags: #aew #grand slam #brisbane #australia #brisbane entertainment centre

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90469/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π