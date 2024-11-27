AEW Grand Slam: Australia Moves to Brisbane Entertainment Centre Amid Low Ticket Sales

AEW Grand Slam: Australia has been officially moved from Suncorp Stadium to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia, due to low ticket sales.
The event will still take place as scheduled on February 15, 2025.
BREAKING NEWS If you have a ticket to #AEWGrandSlamAus you should have received this email…— WRA (@WrestleRadioAU) November 27, 2024
Brisbane Entertainment Centre will be hosting the event on February 15th pic.twitter.com/KKm8ck9GDx
⚡ AEW Announces International Women’s Cup Qualifier Matches for Wrestle Dynasty
Details for the AEW Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup qualifiers have been revealed. A mini-tournament will determine AEW&rsq [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 27, 2024 10:08AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com