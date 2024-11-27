WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tag Team Title Match Confirmed for WWE NXT Deadline

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2024

Nathan Frazer and Axiom will defend their NXT Tag Team titles at the upcoming Deadline event on Saturday, December 7.

On Tuesday’s episode of NXT, WWE NXT GM Ava announced that a number one contender’s tag team battle royal will take place on the December 3 episode, with the winning team earning the right to challenge the champions at Deadline.

This announcement means Frazer will compete twice at Deadline, as he has already secured a spot in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. Axiom also has a chance to participate in two matches, as he will compete in the final men’s Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match next week.

The Deadline pay-per-view card currently features four confirmed matches. Here’s the updated lineup:

WWE NXT Deadline, Saturday, December 7

- NXT Champion Trick Williams defends against Ridge Holland

- Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. TBD

- Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Sol Ruca vs. TBD

- NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend against TBD


Tags: #wwe #nxt #deadline

