Four Spots Secured for WWE NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge Matches

Following Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode, four out of five spots in each Iron Survivor Challenge match for WWE NXT Deadline have been secured.

Giulia defeated Kelani Jordan to earn her place in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, becoming the fourth woman to qualify for the match, which takes place on Saturday, December 7.

On the men’s side, Ethan Page triumphed over Axiom in Tuesday’s episode, securing his spot as the fourth male competitor in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline.

With one spot remaining in both the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches, the losers from the already completed qualifying bouts will face off in a four-way match on next week’s WWE NXT episode to determine the final competitors for each match.

Here’s the updated WWE NXT Deadline lineup:

WWE NXT Deadline, Saturday, December 7

- NXT Champion Trick Williams defends against Ridge Holland

- Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. TBD

- Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Sol Ruca vs. TBD

- NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend against TBD