X-Pac and Eric Bischoff Set to Appear on Next Week’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2024

A pair of WWE Hall of Famers will make special appearances on the December 3 episode of NXT.

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Eric Bischoff are both set to appear on the show, as revealed during this week’s broadcast.

Bischoff made an appearance on the video wall during the November 26 episode, interrupting a heated exchange between NXT Champion Trick Williams and his Deadline challenger Ridge Holland. From his home in Cody, Wyoming, Bischoff confirmed he would be in attendance next week to mediate a face-to-face confrontation between the two.

Later in the show, X-Pac announced his upcoming appearance via a social media post:

"See you next week, @TheRealXPac!" 🙌 #WWENXT

In addition to these Hall of Fame appearances, four matches have been confirmed for the December 3 go-home edition of WWE NXT ahead of the Saturday, December 7 Deadline Premium Live Event.

The final Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches will take place, featuring a pair of “last chance” four-way matches between the losers of the previous qualifying bouts. On the men’s side, Axiom will face Cedric Alexander, Eddy Thorpe, and Lexis King. The women’s “last chance” qualifying bout will see Kelani Jordan take on Cora Jade, Jaida Parker, and Wren Sinclair.

A tag team number one contender’s battle royal is also scheduled, with the winners earning a shot at Nathan Frazer & Axiom’s NXT Tag Team titles at Deadline.

Additionally, Nikkita Lyons will face Karmen Petrovic following a backstage altercation on this week’s show.

The full lineup for the Tuesday, December 3 WWE NXT, the go-home show for the December 7 Deadline PLE, includes:

- WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac appearance

- WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff mediates a face-to-face between NXT Champion Trick Williams & Ridge Holland

- Tag Team title number one contender’s battle royal

- Nikkita Lyons vs. Karmen Petrovic


