WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Announces International Women’s Cup Qualifier Matches for Wrestle Dynasty

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2024

AEW Announces International Women’s Cup Qualifier Matches for Wrestle Dynasty

Details for the AEW Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup qualifiers have been revealed.

A mini-tournament will determine AEW’s representative for the four-way International Women’s Cup at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, set to take place at the Tokyo Dome. This prestigious match will also feature talent from Stardom, CMLL, and ROH. Jamie Hayter will face Queen Aminata on Wednesday’s Dynamite, while Serena Deeb will battle Willow Nightingale on the December 7 edition of Collision. The winners of these two bouts will meet at Collision Winter is Coming on December 12, where the victor will become AEW’s representative for the four-way match.

In addition, during Full Gear Zero Hour, it was announced that ROH’s participant will be decided between Red Velvet, Billie Starkz, Athena, and Leyla Hirsch. CMLL will determine their entrant in a four-way match between Zeuxis, Reyna Isis, Persephone, and Sanely on December 13.

Here is the updated card for Dynamite:

- ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Tomohiro Ishii

- AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Darby Allin vs. Brody King

- AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricochet

- AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Shelton Benjamin vs. Mark Briscoe

- International Women’s Cup qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata


Tags: #aew #wrestle dynasty

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90465/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π