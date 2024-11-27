AEW Announces International Women’s Cup Qualifier Matches for Wrestle Dynasty

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Details for the AEW Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup qualifiers have been revealed.

A mini-tournament will determine AEW’s representative for the four-way International Women’s Cup at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, set to take place at the Tokyo Dome. This prestigious match will also feature talent from Stardom, CMLL, and ROH. Jamie Hayter will face Queen Aminata on Wednesday’s Dynamite, while Serena Deeb will battle Willow Nightingale on the December 7 edition of Collision. The winners of these two bouts will meet at Collision Winter is Coming on December 12, where the victor will become AEW’s representative for the four-way match.

In addition, during Full Gear Zero Hour, it was announced that ROH’s participant will be decided between Red Velvet, Billie Starkz, Athena, and Leyla Hirsch. CMLL will determine their entrant in a four-way match between Zeuxis, Reyna Isis, Persephone, and Sanely on December 13.

Here is the updated card for Dynamite:

- ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Tomohiro Ishii

- AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Darby Allin vs. Brody King

- AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricochet

- AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Shelton Benjamin vs. Mark Briscoe

- International Women’s Cup qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata