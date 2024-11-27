AEW Pulls Ricky Starks from GCW Following Controversial Comments

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ricky Starks has experienced a newsworthy week.

Reports surfaced recently that AEW exercised the option on Ricky Starks’ contract last spring, extending his deal through 2025. Naturally, his absence from AEW television has sparked speculation.

Starks made an appearance at a GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) event over the weekend, where he addressed his AEW contract situation. He made it clear, saying, "I'd be damned if I was going to be held down."

According to Fightful Select, AEW took issue with comments made by GCW talent Effy during a podcast. Effy claimed that Shad Khan had paid AEW President Tony Khan to keep GCW out of the Hammerstein Ballroom, which reportedly angered AEW leadership.

As a result, AEW decided to pull Ricky Starks from any planned future appearances with GCW. This decision was made earlier today, coinciding with the release of Starks’ interview with Chris Van Vliet. AEW reportedly did not want to pay Starks for working with GCW, though he is still free to work with other independent promotions.

There had been some speculation within AEW that Starks' GCW appearance might be part of an angle or “work,” but reports indicate that was not the case. AEW’s decision to distance itself from Starks’ involvement with GCW seems to stem from the fallout over Effy’s podcast comments.

In response, GameChanger Wrestling issued a statement confirming that Starks has been pulled from all upcoming GCW events. The statement reads:

“We have just been informed that Ricky Starks has been pulled from all upcoming GCW appearances including his announced match on 12/14 in Los Angeles, his unannounced match on 12/28 in Seattle, and his unannounced match on 1/19 at The Hammerstein Ballroom.”