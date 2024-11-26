WWE NXT Results - November 26th, 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Tonight on NXT - Giulia and Kelani Jordan go head to head in a Women's Iron Survivor Qualifying Match, Axiom battles Ethan Page in a Men's Iron Survivor Qualifying Match, Tony D'Angelo defends his NXT North American Title against Shawn Spears, Fallon Henley defends her NXT North American Title against Tatum Paxley and more!

Join me for the live results when the show airs tonight on the CW Network 8/7 C!

NXT chants billow throughout the Performance Center and we are taken back to last week to see clips of the match with Ridge Holland and Andre Chase where Andre Chase loses Chase U.

Chase U's music hits and Ridge Holland makes his way out to the ring to boos around the arena. Holland gets on the mic and says "I told you so" and then goes on to call out Trick Williams. He tells Williams at Deadline, he will be seeing Williams and drops the mic.

Match 1 - Men's Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Ethan Page -vs- Axiom w/Nathan Frazer



The men lock up and Page immediately targets Axioms right arm. Page gets Axiom in a headlock and Axiom counters out and rolls up Page twice for near falls. Page heads outside the ring and Axiom attempts to hit the Golden Ratio but stops and we hit a commercial break.

We come back from break and both Page and Axiom are on the apron. Axiom headscissors Page off the apron and into the announce table. Back in the ring, Axiom gets Page in an arm bar. Page counters and covers for a two count. Page kicks Axiom down and stomps on him. Axiom and Page trade punches and chops. Backstage, the tag teams are watching the match and in the ring, Axiom kicks Page and hits a standing Spanish Fly. Axiom covers for a near falls and slaps Page into a submission hold. Page counters with a powerbomb and both men are laid out. Page clubs Axiom's back repeatedly and then hits two backbreakers on Axiom. Page covers for a two count and continues to target Axiom's back. Page Irish whips Axiom to the other end of the ring and punches Axiom out of the ring. Page hits a double underhook back breaker off the second rope and gets a near fall. Axiom kicks Page and hits a Spanish Fly off the top rope and overs Page for a near fall. Axiom gets on the top turnbuckle, Page comes at him with a punch. Both men are now on the top turnbuckle and Page hits a backbreaker on Axiom on the turnbuckle - Axiom crashes to the mat outside and we get a commercial.

Back from commercial break, Page has Axiom on the mat. Axiom flies onto the ropes and hits a springboard DDT and covers for a two count. Axiom kicks Page in the chest a couple times and gets some punches and forearms on Page. Page fights back with punches and Axiom jumps on Pages back and tries for a sleeper hold. Axiom locks in a cradle submission and Page counters with a suplex and a powerbomb backbreaker. Page clobbers Axiom in the corner and sits him on the top rope. Page sets up for an Ego's Edge from the top rope. Axiom counters with a hurricanrana and goes for the Golden Ratio but Page counters and gets the pin.

Winner: Ethan Page

Sarah Schreiber gets in the ring and congratulates Ethan Page on his win. Page says if you bet against him, you'll lose. Nathan Frazer comes in and tells Page to calm down and says that Page won't be able to keep up with him. Page tells him to go his speed but that his mouth needs to catch up to his brain as he just pinned the driving force of Fraxiom. Frazer says that's not true which makes Axiom not happy. Wes Lee comes out and tells both Frazer and Page that he's coming out on top. Je'Von Evans comes out and confronts the men and this calls out OTM. OTM says they're not cool with the lack of attention Fraxiom is putting on the tag division. The rest of the tag teams come out and start brawling and Fraxiom suicide dives onto the teams and all hell breaks loose.

Backstage, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Stephanie Vaquer, and Brinley Reece are talking. Wren Sinclair asks Lola why she's still going after Jaida Parker. Lola Vice challenges Wren Sinclair to a match.

Ashante "Thee" Adonis is backstage talking to Nikkita Lyons. Adonis tells Lyons he has something with Karmen Petrovic. He admits to texting Lyons and Petrovic confronts Adonis and says she's done.

Match 2: Wren Sinclair w/Charlie Dempsey -vs- Lola Vice



The bell rings and Vice takes Sinclair down and they roll around on the mat. Vice armdrags Sinclair and slaps on a facelock on Sinclair. Sinclair counters and tries for a pin. Vice gets Sinclair in an armbar and Sinclair tries to fight out of it. Vice kicks Sinclair and hits a series of suplexes on Sinclair. Quick cover by Vice but Sinclair kicks out. Sinclair slams Vice's head into the mat and slams her left arm on to the mat. Sinclair continues to single out Vice's arm and puts Vice into a submission. Vice fights out but Sinclair throws her back into the submission. Vice gets some body shots on Sinclair and Sinclair sends Vice into the corner. Vice comes back and hits a kicking combo and Sinclair hits a clothesline on Vice. Sinclair clotheslines Vice out of the ring and from the urging of Demspey Sinclair goes to slam Vice's arm on the steel steps, but Vice counters. Back in the ring, Vice knocks Sinclair with a solid punch and covers for the win.

Winner: Lola Vice

After the match, Vice tells everyone she's challenging Parker to a match Underground.

Adriana Rizzo and Tony D'Angelo are backstage talking - D'Angelo says he's ready and it'll just be her and him out there tonight.

We also see Shawn Spears with Brooks Jensen getting ready for his match.

Tatum Paxley is backstage playing with her Barbies. Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne come by an break her barbies and tell her playtime is over. We see a woman's hand pick up a barbie and we head to ringside.

Match 3 - NXT North American Championship Match: Tony D'Angelo(c) w/Adriana Rizzo -vs- Shawn Spears w/Brooks Jensen



D'Angelo attacks Spears from the start and takes down Spears. D'Angelo is already favouring his knee and the men grapple again. Spears tries to attack D'Angelo's knee on the ropes. Spears kicks D'Angelo's knee and jumps onto D'Angelo's knee in the corner and we go to a commercial break.

We come back to the action, and Spears has D'Angelo's legs on the ring post and he slams them together. D'Angelo teeters on the second turnbuckle and superplexes Spears. Backstage we see all the tag teams beating each other up in the parking lot. D'Angelo hits some right hands on Spears and delivers a belly to belly suplex on Spears. D'Angelo's knee gives out and Spears punches him and locks in a figure four leg lock on D'Angelo. D'Angelo crawls to the ropes to break the hold. Spears drags D'Angelo to the center of the ring and tries to lock in another leg lock. D'Angelo spears Spears and covers for a near fall. D'Angelo powers up and tries for a spinebuster but his knee gives away. Spears sunset flips D'Angelo for a near fall, D'Angelo rolls him up for a near fall. D'Angelo hits a spinebuster and gets the pin.

Winner and STILL North American Champion: Tony D'Angelo

After the match, Brooks Jensen attacks D'Angelo but he fights back and Nico attacks D'Angelo and lays him out.

Kelani Jordan is stretching backstage for her upcoming match and we see Guilia walking backstage as well.

In the parking lot, the tag teams are all annihilating each other throwing each other into cars and breaking windows. Stevie Turner and Robert Stone are among the officials trying to break things up.

We get a focus video package showing Andre Chase packing up all his Chase U memorabilia and leaving the Chase U classroom. Chase somberly walks down the hall and someone yells out "Hey, Mr. Chase..." and we cut to ringside.

Match 4 - Women's Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Kelani Jordan -vs- Giulia



The women lock up and Jordan and Giulia go back and forth with armbars. Jordan flips out of the hold and continues to work on Giulia's arm. Giulia counters and but is taken down by a snapmare and a cross body. Jordan is on the mat as Giulia has her in a submission hold. Giulia takes down Jordan and rolls her up for a two count. Jordan rolls out and covers Giulia and they go back and forth trying to pin each other with roll ups. Jordan goes to shake Giulia's hand and tries to take down Giulia. Giulia gets Jordan on the mat in an arm bar stretch. Giulia starts elbowing Jordan's shoulder and Jordan rolls her up for a two count. Jordan hits an elbow on Giulia and Giulia headbutts Jordan and then hits a headscissor take down on Jordan. Jordan goes for her split legged moonsault but Giulia counters and throws Jordan out of the ring. Back in the ring, both women slap each other and then stare each other down and we go to a commercial.

Back to NXT, Giulia punches out Jordan and Jordan retaliates with a kick to Giulia's face. Giulia rolls out of the ring, and Jordan hits a corkscrew plancha on Giulia. Jordan takes down Giulia and Giulia rolls her up for a two count and Jordan then rolls up Giulia for a two count. Jordan knocks Giulia against the turnbuckles and drop kicks her into the corner. Giulia is sitting on the top turnbuckle and Jordan joins her and the women trade punches on the top turnbuckle. Jordan is knocked down and Giulia misses a missile dropkick. Jordan goes for her splitlegged moonsault but Giulia catches her and places her in a headlock submission. Jordan powers out and powerbombs Giulia for a near fall. Roxanne Perez is shown watching the match backstage. Giulia and Jordan trade punches as they get to their feet. Jordan kicks Giulia and Giulia hits a driver on Jordan and they trade near fall. Giulia hits a Northern Lights Bomb for the win.

Winner: Giulia

Backstage, Ava talks to everyone who lost their qualifier matches and says there will be a fatal four way for the last spot. She asks Fraxiom to stay behind and tells them there will be a tag team battle royal next week. The tag teams come by and they argue. Eddy Thorpe wants to talk to Ava and grabs her and she tells him not to touch her. As the tag teams fight she gets knocked down by the door and we go to commercial.

Backstage, Shawn Michaels is checking on Ava and Eddy Thorpe comes by to explain. Michaels and Thorpe have an altercation and he tells Thorpe to get out of his face.

At ringside, Trick Williams makes his way to the ring and grabs a mic. Williams says he's sure Ava will be ok as we know who her bloodline is. He says NXT has been chaotic lately and last week we may have seen the end of Chase U. He brings up how satisfied Ridge Holland was for ending Chase U and he realized they're not the same. He talks about the successful roster call ups and how they're a foundation of NXT and same with Chase U, but Ridge Holland is just here to destroy NXT legacy. He vows not to let Ridge Holland win the title off him. Ridge Holland comes out flanked by NXT officials. Holland says he doesn't care if controversy follows him. Eric Bischoff shows up via satellite and says he will be at NXT next week and he says he wants to know what makes both these guy tick. He says by the time he's done next week they'll want to destroy each other. Holland retreats and Williams stands in the ring calling Holland to the ring.

Backstage, Tatum Paxley is walking backstage to her match next and we see The Fatal Influence walking backstage as well.

Wren Sinclair and Charlie Demspey are backstage and catch up with Tavion Heights and Myles Borne and they talk about the battle royal. Demspey tells Sinclair about the fatal four way match Wren has next week against Cora Jade, Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker.

Match 5 - NXT Women's North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley(c) w/Fatal Influence -vs- Tatum Paxley



The bell rings and the women lock up. Henley chokes out Paxley on the ropes and tosses her to the mat. Henley singles out Paxley's arm and gets her on the mat in a hold. Paxley rolls up Henley for a quick count and then Paxley starts flipping around the ring. Paxley locks Henley's head in her legs and tries to get her to submit. Paxley rolls up Henley for a near fall. Paxley hits a double underhook suplex and sends Henley outside the ring. Paxley heads outside the ring and Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx distract Paxley allowing Henley to smoke her from the ring apron and we cut to commercial break.

We come back from commercial, and Paxley is punching Henley. Henley counters and clobbers Paxley. Henley hits a basement right hand covers for two. Henley gets Paxley in an armbar chokehold and Paxley fights out of it. Paxley rolls up Henley for a near fall. Both women headbutt each other and hit a double cross body on each other which lays them both out. Henley and Paxley trade blows and kicks. Paxley catches Henley's leg and clotheslines her. Paxley kicks Henley in the face and splashes her in the corner. Paxley hits a shoulder slam on Henley and covers for two. Henley is dragged to the corner and Paxley gets on the top rope and Jacy Jayne distracts her allowing Henley to slam Paxley and cover for a two count. Paxley hits a 450 splash on Henley for a near fall. Henley rolls up Paxley for a two count, and now Paxley rolls up Henley for a two count. Paxley tries for the Psycho Trap and Henley hits a the famasser on Paxley for the win.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Fallon Henley

After the match, Fatal Influence beat down Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin returns and takes down Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley. Fatal Influence is is sent out of the ring as the show goes off the air.