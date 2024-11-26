AEW Star Penta's Contract Set to Expire Next Week

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

After months of speculation regarding his contract status, as well as that of his brother Fenix, AEW star Penta's tenure with the promotion appears to be drawing to a close.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Lucha Bros' contracts were set to expire in the fall of 2024. However, AEW had the option to extend their deals by adding time for injuries. According to FightfulSelect.com, AEW opted to include injury time, and it was around this time that communication between the brothers and WWE came to light. Now, it appears Penta's contract is nearing its conclusion, with the final days of his deal ticking down.

Sources within AEW have confirmed that Penta's contract is officially set to expire next week, at which point he will become a free agent. WWE is expected to maintain its interest in the star, and should Penta become available, he is also expected to draw considerable attention from the independent wrestling scene.