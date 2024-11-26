WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Star Penta's Contract Set to Expire Next Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2024

AEW Star Penta's Contract Set to Expire Next Week

After months of speculation regarding his contract status, as well as that of his brother Fenix, AEW star Penta's tenure with the promotion appears to be drawing to a close.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Lucha Bros' contracts were set to expire in the fall of 2024. However, AEW had the option to extend their deals by adding time for injuries. According to FightfulSelect.com, AEW opted to include injury time, and it was around this time that communication between the brothers and WWE came to light. Now, it appears Penta's contract is nearing its conclusion, with the final days of his deal ticking down.

Sources within AEW have confirmed that Penta's contract is officially set to expire next week, at which point he will become a free agent. WWE is expected to maintain its interest in the star, and should Penta become available, he is also expected to draw considerable attention from the independent wrestling scene.

Latest Backstage Update on Ricky Starks' AEW Contract Situation

Ricky Starks has been notably absent from AEW television but remains under contract with the promotion. Recently, Starks made his return to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 26, 2024 05:46PM


Tags: #aew #penta

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90461/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π