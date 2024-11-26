WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Janel Grant's Spokesperson Comments on U.S. Attorney's Upcoming Resignation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2024

Janel Grant's Spokesperson Comments on U.S. Attorney's Upcoming Resignation

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who serves as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is set to resign on December 13. This is the same district where Janel Grant filed a civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.

The lawsuit is currently on hold due to an ongoing Department of Justice investigation, with the stay set to expire on December 11.

A spokesperson for Janel Grant commented:

“The stay on Janel Grant’s case will expire on Dec. 11th. Before he leaves, we hope Damian Williams will hold @VinceMcMahon & @JohnLaurinaitis accountable to the fullest extent of the law for the abuse Janel endured. She deserves her day in court.”

Bayley Officially Replaces Jade Cargill in Women's WarGames Match

The lineup for the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024 is set. On the November 25 episode of WWE Raw, Bianca Belair tr [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 26, 2024 05:47PM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90458/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π