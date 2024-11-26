Janel Grant's Spokesperson Comments on U.S. Attorney's Upcoming Resignation

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who serves as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is set to resign on December 13. This is the same district where Janel Grant filed a civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.
The lawsuit is currently on hold due to an ongoing Department of Justice investigation, with the stay set to expire on December 11.
A spokesperson for Janel Grant commented:
“The stay on Janel Grant’s case will expire on Dec. 11th. Before he leaves, we hope Damian Williams will hold @VinceMcMahon & @JohnLaurinaitis accountable to the fullest extent of the law for the abuse Janel endured. She deserves her day in court.”
The stay on Janel Grant's case will expire on Dec. 11th. Before he leaves, we hope Damian Williams will hold @VinceMcMahon & @JohnLaurinaitis accountable to the fullest extent of the law for the abuse Janel endured. She deserves her day in court. https://t.co/ZKpY1WlQra— WWE Survivors (@WWESurvivors) November 25, 2024
⚡ Bayley Officially Replaces Jade Cargill in Women's WarGames Match
The lineup for the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024 is set. On the November 25 episode of WWE Raw, Bianca Belair tr [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 26, 2024 05:47PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com