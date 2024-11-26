Janel Grant's Spokesperson Comments on U.S. Attorney's Upcoming Resignation

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who serves as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is set to resign on December 13. This is the same district where Janel Grant filed a civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.

The lawsuit is currently on hold due to an ongoing Department of Justice investigation, with the stay set to expire on December 11.

A spokesperson for Janel Grant commented:

“The stay on Janel Grant’s case will expire on Dec. 11th. Before he leaves, we hope Damian Williams will hold @VinceMcMahon & @JohnLaurinaitis accountable to the fullest extent of the law for the abuse Janel endured. She deserves her day in court.”