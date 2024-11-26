WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Latest Backstage Update on Ricky Starks' AEW Contract Situation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2024

Latest Backstage Update on Ricky Starks' AEW Contract Situation

Ricky Starks has been notably absent from AEW television but remains under contract with the promotion.

Recently, Starks made his return to the ring at a Glory Pro Wrestling event, his first match in over six months. He also made an appearance at a GCW event, where he hinted at being “frozen,” sparking speculation about his standing with AEW and his future in the wrestling world (Watch Video Here).

Although Starks has not been dealing with any injuries and has been cleared to compete, he has not appeared on AEW shows since his absence began, with the exception of AEW Full Gear. Sources suggest that he has not been involved in any creative discussions or storyline developments during this time, though his presence at Full Gear was reportedly well-received backstage.

In the spring of 2024, AEW exercised an option to extend Starks' contract, ensuring he stays with the company until the spring or summer of 2025. Before this decision, Starks was said to have expressed interest in exploring free agency.

At present, there are no confirmed plans for Starks in AEW’s upcoming programming.

Update on Adam Copeland's AEW Return Following Broken Leg Injury

Adam Copeland is currently recovering from a fractured tibia, which he sustained during the 2024 Double or Nothing PPV event. In a recent in [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 26, 2024 01:37PM


Tags: #aew #ricky starks

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90456/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π