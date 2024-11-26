Latest Backstage Update on Ricky Starks' AEW Contract Situation

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ricky Starks has been notably absent from AEW television but remains under contract with the promotion.

Recently, Starks made his return to the ring at a Glory Pro Wrestling event, his first match in over six months. He also made an appearance at a GCW event, where he hinted at being “frozen,” sparking speculation about his standing with AEW and his future in the wrestling world (Watch Video Here).

Although Starks has not been dealing with any injuries and has been cleared to compete, he has not appeared on AEW shows since his absence began, with the exception of AEW Full Gear. Sources suggest that he has not been involved in any creative discussions or storyline developments during this time, though his presence at Full Gear was reportedly well-received backstage.

In the spring of 2024, AEW exercised an option to extend Starks' contract, ensuring he stays with the company until the spring or summer of 2025. Before this decision, Starks was said to have expressed interest in exploring free agency.

At present, there are no confirmed plans for Starks in AEW’s upcoming programming.