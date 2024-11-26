WWE NXT Preview: Tonight's Show Live from Orlando, FL

The journey to WWE NXT Deadline 2024 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
WWE NXT returns tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.
Here’s the lineup for the November 26 episode:
- NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears
- NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Tatum Paxley
- Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Axiom
- Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Giulia vs. Kelani Jordan
