WWE NXT Preview: Tonight's Show Live from Orlando, FL

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2024

The journey to WWE NXT Deadline 2024 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here’s the lineup for the November 26 episode:

- NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears

- NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Tatum Paxley

- Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Axiom

- Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Giulia vs. Kelani Jordan

