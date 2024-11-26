WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Update on Adam Copeland's AEW Return Following Broken Leg Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2024

Update on Adam Copeland's AEW Return Following Broken Leg Injury

Adam Copeland is currently recovering from a fractured tibia, which he sustained during the 2024 Double or Nothing PPV event. In a recent interview with SI.com, Copeland did not provide a specific timeframe for his return.

As reported by PWInsider.com, Copeland has been cleared for physical activity but is not expected to return as a regular fixture with AEW until he finishes filming for the second season of Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Sources in Hollywood suggest that filming is expected to wrap by January 2025.

Earlier this year, Copeland shared his thoughts on the upcoming season with ScreenRant.com, saying:

“I think it’d be fun to explore the relationship with Clarisse. I think that would be very cool. And just to see how that works when they’re together. How is that dynamic? I think all of those dynamics is fascinating. To finally see Percy and Poseidon is going to be just cool. I think there’s a lot of legs and there’s a lot of different possibilities that weren’t in the books that you could explore, or you could just go straight the way the books are, and it’s going to be amazing because the books are great, so you really can’t go wrong. But if I’m just looking at it from the Ares perspective, those would be fun directions that I think would be fun to explore.”

Continental Classic First Matches Announced by Tony Khan for AEW Dynamite

The first matches for the highly anticipated Continental Classic tournament are now set, as announced by Tony Khan on social media. In the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 26, 2024 01:35PM


Tags: #aew #edge #adam copeland

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90454/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π