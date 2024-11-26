Update on Adam Copeland's AEW Return Following Broken Leg Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Adam Copeland is currently recovering from a fractured tibia, which he sustained during the 2024 Double or Nothing PPV event. In a recent interview with SI.com, Copeland did not provide a specific timeframe for his return.

As reported by PWInsider.com, Copeland has been cleared for physical activity but is not expected to return as a regular fixture with AEW until he finishes filming for the second season of Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Sources in Hollywood suggest that filming is expected to wrap by January 2025.

Earlier this year, Copeland shared his thoughts on the upcoming season with ScreenRant.com, saying:

“I think it’d be fun to explore the relationship with Clarisse. I think that would be very cool. And just to see how that works when they’re together. How is that dynamic? I think all of those dynamics is fascinating. To finally see Percy and Poseidon is going to be just cool. I think there’s a lot of legs and there’s a lot of different possibilities that weren’t in the books that you could explore, or you could just go straight the way the books are, and it’s going to be amazing because the books are great, so you really can’t go wrong. But if I’m just looking at it from the Ares perspective, those would be fun directions that I think would be fun to explore.”