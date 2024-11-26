WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Continental Classic First Matches Announced by Tony Khan for AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2024

The first matches for the highly anticipated Continental Classic tournament are now set, as announced by Tony Khan on social media.

In the Gold League, the tournament will kick off with Darby Allin facing Brody King, followed by Ricochet taking on Claudio Castagnoli. Meanwhile, the Blue League will see Shelton Benjamin going head-to-head with Mark Briscoe. These exciting bouts will take place this Wednesday, November 27, during the Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite live from Chicago, Illinois.

Here is a quick rundown of the matches:

Gold League:

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Blue League:

Shelton Benjamin vs. Mark Briscoe

The tournament features 12 competitors, divided into two leagues: the Gold League and the Blue League. The winners from each league will meet in the tournament final at Worlds End on December 30 in Uniondale, New York. The winner of the final will be crowned the Continental Champion, currently held by Kazuchika Okada.

The complete card for AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, November 27, includes:

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Continental Classic Gold League Matches:

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricochet

Continental Classic Blue League Match:

Shelton Benjamin vs. Mark Briscoe


