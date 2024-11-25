Kane & The Undertaker join Tyrus on FOX News' Gutfeld: Discuss Batista's Anti-Trump Message

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Just a few weeks after Donald J Trump, the United States' 45th and soon to be 47th President of the United States, threw Kamala Harris off the top of the political landscape like the Undertaker threw Mick Foley off the top of the cage at King of the Ring 1998, the "Dead Man" and his "Brothers of Destruction" partner Kane teamed up yet again to appear on the top rated FOX News late night comedy show Gutfeld. Regular host Greg Gutfeld was off so Tyrus, formerly Brodus Clay in WWE, hosted. So, there were 3 wrestlers on set.



Tyrus' opening monologue questioned if it is more difficult to come out as a conservative than it is to do so as a liberal.



A few highlighst are below.



Undertaker: "Just talking in general was different. I could talk in front of 80,000 as The Undertaker and just let it go. But, talking as Mark, I couldn't talk to 10 people. Well, we get contacted and they say, "The former President wants to do your show." So, what do you do? Of course, you have him on! We're 40 episodes in (to the podcast) and it can only go downhill from here! But, they (Trump's people) had a plan that kind of started the firestorm answering Dave Bautista (Batista)."



Tyrus: "Yeah, I remember that. He said we were all dumb or something like that. But, in fairness, he was in skinny jeans."



Undertaker: "Just to be perfectly clear, I have no angst towards Dave Bautista. I haven't seen him in a long time. Mick Foley too. I don't care how they vote... They're wrong! But, they are my friends. I will still hug them. I think we need more of that."



We will post video if it becomes available.