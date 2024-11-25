WWE Monday Night RAW Results - November 25th, 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, November 11, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Tonight on RAW, Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee battle American Made in a Tornado Tag Team Match, The New Day go up against The Alpha Academy, Bron Breakker collides with Ludwig Kaiser, Nia Jax and Bianca Belair face off to see whose team gets the advantage at War Games and more!

Join me for the live results when the show airs!

The show opens with Naomi and Bianca Belair entering the arena. We also see Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax walking together backstage, Ludwig Kaiser and Bron Breakker are shown entering the arena separately. We see The War Raiders and The Judgement Day walking backstage at different times.

The show goes to ringside and Gunther makes his way out. Jackie Redmond is in the ring and she asks Gunther about his match with Damian Priest on Saturday, but before she gets her answers she brings up how Gunther tried to attack Damian Priest backstage last week. Redmond says Gunther's WWE run has been dominant, but since he lost to Cody Rhodes he's changed and that people are saying Gunther has lost his confidence. Damian Priest makes his way to the ring and confronts Gunther. Priest says everyone knows the old Gunther is gone and his old killer vibe is gone. Priest says the reason Gunther is like this is because he's never had to deal with a problem like Damian Priest and at Survivor Series he will win back his title. But what happens to The Ring General when he loses to a guy from the streets. Gunther cheap shots Damian Priest with the mic and mounts him and delivers some punches and kicks Priest in the face. Gunther sends Priest outside the ring and starts clearing the announce table. Priest slams Gunther against the post and hits a Razor's Edge on Gunther smashing him through the table. Priest poses with the belt over a fallen Gunther.

Backstage, Bianca Belair is stretching backstage. Naomi comes by and asks about Jade Cargill and talks about who will be Cargill's replacement. Iyo Sky comes by and suggests Kairi Sane and Naomi suggests Bayley. They start to argue and Rhea Ripley walks up to them and says whoever the fifth member is better stay out of her way. Belair leaves saying she has a match to worry about.

Match 1 - Tornado Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee -vs- Julius & Brutus Creed



The bell rings and Julius attacks Rey and Brutus attacks Lee. Julius takes out Rey and The Creeds double team Lee. Lee is swung into Rey and The Creeds work on Lee who uses his speed to get the upper hand. Mysterio hits a springboard moonsault and LWO double team Brutus and cover for a near fall. Brutus is able to smoke Rey and send him outside the ring, and Brutus now has Lee on the turnbuckle. Lee goes for a double stomp but Julius runs up the ropes and suplexes Lee off the top rope. Lee kicks out of a pin, and Rey comes back in and gets on Julius' shoulders. Lee hits a hurricanrana on Brutus on the apron, and Julius clotheslines Rey who was setting up for the 6-1-9 and we cut to commercial.

We come back from commercial break and Julius and Rey are battling. Julius Creed lifts up Rey and throws him down and takes out Lee sending him out of the ring. Julius hits a 450 splash and Lee breaks the pin. Lee now beats on Brutus and hits a float over DDT on Julius and covers him. Brutus breaks the pin and attacks Lee. Lee gets on the top turnbuckle and Brutus joins him up top as does Julius. Mysterio takes out both legs of The Creed brothers getting them tangled in the ropes and Lee hits a double stomp on both. Outside the ring, all four men go at it. Julius gets back in the ring and Rey sets up for the 619 - the ref gets distracted and Chad Gable comes into the picture and turns Rey's mask backwards and he's rolled up for the three count.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

We get a recap of the Bloodline storyline and the return of Paul Heyman and CM Punk.

Backstage, The Judgement is discussing the Nia/Bianca match tonight. R-Truth gets in with the group and says he's hiding out from Butch. Finn Balor makes him leaves and discusses how The Judgement has been failing getting the job done. Balor pep talks The Judgement and says there are no leaders in The Judgement Day but when they listen to Balor they're one big happy family.

Match 2 - Intercontinental Championship Match : Bron Breakker(c) -vs- Ludwig Kaiser



Bron Breakker attacks Kaiser and suplexes him. Kaiser lays some punches on Breakker and Breakker comes back with some punches of his own. Breakker zips across the ring and clotheslines Kaiser to the mat. Breakker sits Kaiser on the top rope but Kaiser headbutts him down and Breakker is able to fight through and slams Kaiser down with a backbreaker. Kaiser rolls out of the ring and Breakker tries to run at him and spear him and Kaiser moves out of the way and Breakker slams into the announcers desk corner first and we go to commercial break.

Kaiser has Breakker in an abdominal stretch when we come back from break. Kaiser punches away at Breakker's sternum and kicks Breakker in the chest. Kaiser slaps Breakker around and Breakker starts to get to his feet and fights back and hits a flying clothesline. Breakker clotheslines Kaiser some more and lays him out on the mat with a powerslam. Breakker hits a top rope Frankensteiner on Kaiser and goes for a spear and Kaiser counters with a kick to Breakker's head. Breakker rolls out of the ring onto the steps, and Kaiser exits the ring to kick Breakker but Sheamus comes out and takes out Kaiser.

Winner by DQ: Ludwig Kaiser

Sheamus beats on Kaiser and Breakker comes by and confronts Sheamus for costing him the match. All three men start fighting and officials come down to break them up and we get another commercial break.

We come back from commercial and all three men are still fighting. Adam Pearce comes out and says since they all want to fight there will be a Triple Threat Match with the three for the IC Title.

We get another recap of The Bloodline Saga and the return of Paul Heyman and the OG Bloodline's fifth member - CM Punk.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Jey and Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn. Zayn says he never imagined their fifth member being CM Punk and that Punk and Reigns will sit down and chat on Friday. Zayn says he doesn't know if they can trust Punk, and Jimmy says they can because The Wiseman says they can.

Match 3 - WWE Tag Team Title Match: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh(c) -vs- The War Raiders



Erik and Finn Balor start the match and Erik brutalizes both members of The Judgement Day. McDonagh is sent outside the ring and the Raiders double team Balor. Ivar is the legal man, and Ivar rolls off the apron onto both McDonagh and Balor on the outside and we cut to commercial.

We are back from break, and Balor has Erik on the mat and Balor is working on Erik's neck. Erik tries to tag, but Balor is able to hit a drop kick and covers for a two count. McDonagh is tagged in and they keep tagging in and out jumping on Erik. McDonagh clobbers Erik in the corner and tags out to Balor. Balor and Erik trade punches and Balor hits a neck breaker on Erik and covers for a near fall. Balor tags in McDonagh who misses a splash and both men are down. Erik almost tags and is stopped by Balor who was just tagged in. Balor hits Erik who hits him back and tags out and Ivar comes in and decimates McDonagh who was just tagged in. Ivar sits on McDonagh and kicks Balor in the face. Ivar slams into McDonagh and tags out and The Raiders double team McDonagh and cover but Balor breaks it. Carlito and Dom run to the ring and try to interfere. Erik and Ivar double team McDonagh in the ring and cover for a near falls but Dom puts McDonagh foot on the rope. Erik takes out Carlito and Dom and Balor cheap shots Ivar allowing McDonagh to get the pin.

Winners and STILL WWE Tag Team Champions: The Judgement Day

Backstage, The New Day is talking about their 10yr celebration next week and how it'll be the best day of their lives. They get amped up and head out to their match.

Match 4: The New Day -vs- The Alpha Academy w/Maxxine Dupri



Otis and Kingston start the match after some arguing between Kingston and Woods, but Woods tags himself in right away. Otis takes down Woods and Kingston and hits a caterpillar on Kingston. Otis tags in Tozawa and he hits a senton on Woods and gets the win.

Winners: The Alpha Academy

The New Day argues as they leave the ring. They walk backstage and continue to argue. Woods says Kingston was garbage - Kingston says he's done everything for Woods. He gave Woods and IC title shot, and win King of the Ring and that there is a reason Woods doesn't call the shots. Woods says he's the reason Kingston was a champion. Kingston tells Woods that there is a reason Woods has never held singles gold and that the reason he hasn't is because Woods isn't good enough. The stare each other down and say they'll see each other at the anniversary.

The Final Testament and The Miz are backstage and The Miz tells them he says the Wyatt Sicks. Karrion Kross asks if they saw him, Miz says they didn't. Kross tells Scarlet to stay behind because of what Bo Dallas said last week and AOP, Miz and Kross leave to find The Wyatts. Scarlet stays behind and in the mirror she sees Nikki Cross and we get a commercial break.

We come back break and The Final Testament is walking backstage and Pete Dunne asks The Miz if he's seen Truth. He says he hasn't and they head back to their locker area. When they enter their room, Scarlet is sitting on the ground and she loses her mind and starts beating Karrion Kross fighting him off. He tells her it's him and asks who did this... and she says Nikki Cross.

Earlier tonight, Adam Pearce announces there is now a Women's Intercontinental Championship and that there will be a tournament to determine who will be crowned the first ever Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Backstage, Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax are talking backstage and they discuss how they'll win because it's 5 on 4 at War Games. Jax says her match tonight isn't about beating Bianca Belair, but its about squashing Belair.

Match 5 - War Games Advantage Match: Bianca Belair -vs- Nia Jax



The bell rings and Jax runs at Belair. Jax squishes Belair in the corner and Belair comes back and kicks Jax and punches her. Belair drop kicks Jax out of the ring, Belair jumps at Jax but Jax catches Belair and slams her into the ring post. Jax throws Belair into the barricade and we cut to commercial.

Back on RAW, Jax is in the ring and Belair has her caught up in the ropes. Jax slams Belair and jumps on her and covers for a near fall. Jax attempts a Sumo Drop on Belair but misses allowing Belair to get some offense. Jax runs at Belair who moves out of the way sending Jax into the ring post. Belair flies over the top rope and hits a crossbody on Jax. Belair gets Jax back in the ring and misses a springboard moonsault. Jax hits a leg drop on Belair and covers for a two count. Jax drags Belair to the corner and she hits a second rope legdrop on Belair for a near fall. Jax boots Belair on the mat and Jax goes for an AnNiahilator but Belair is able to get to her first. Belair slams Jax off the top rope and hits her springboard moonsault for a two count. Jax headbutts Belair and Samoan Drops Belair and Belair gets to her feet before Jax could hit her with the AnNiahilator. Belair suplexes Jax off the middle rope, and the turnbuckle gets ripped off. Belair attempts a KOD, but Jax counters it and sends Belair neck first into the exposed turnbuckle. Outside the ring, Jax hits a Samoan Drop on Belair on the announce table. Jax sends Belair into the steel steps as well and then gets back in the ring. Bayley runs in and takes out Jax allowing Belair to hit her 450 splash to win the match.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Bayley looks on and smiles as the show goes off the air.