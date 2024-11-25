WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

ESPN Unveils List of "30 Best Wrestlers Under 30," AEW Stars Secure Multiple Top Rankings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 25, 2024

ESPN Unveils List of "30 Best Wrestlers Under 30," AEW Stars Secure Multiple Top Rankings

ESPN has revealed its list of the 30 best wrestlers under the age of 30.

In a feature released today, ESPN.com highlighted the top young talents in the industry, with eight WWE stars and 12 AEW competitors making the cut. Notably, the number one spot on the list was claimed by a WWE Superstar.

Here’s a look at the top 10 wrestlers under 30:

  1. Dirty Dominik Mysterio
  2. MJF
  3. Toni Storm
  4. Rhea Ripley
  5. Mariah May
  6. Konosuke Takeshita
  7. Jack Perry
  8. Kyle Fletcher
  9. Daniel Garcia
  10. Shota Umino
Bryan Danielson Opens Up About His Health Post-Full-Time Wrestling Career

Bryan Danielson provides an update on his health following his transition from full-time wrestling. The "American Dragon" recently appeared [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 25, 2024 08:59PM

Source: espn.com
Tags: #aew #wwe #espn

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90448/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π