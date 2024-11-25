Bryan Danielson Opens Up About His Health Post-Full-Time Wrestling Career

Bryan Danielson provides an update on his health following his transition from full-time wrestling. The "American Dragon" recently appeared on The Nikki & Brie Show, a podcast hosted by his wife and sister-in-law, to discuss his current state after stepping away from a full-time wrestling career.
But he’s not retired—yet.
“I was very cautious to not say ‘retirement,’ except for the match where if I lost (against Swerve), I would retire,” Danielson explained. “After that, it was all, ‘the end of my full-time wrestling career.’ We don’t know what’s going to happen with my neck, but it honestly feels like I have a bobblehead.”
Brie added that Danielson still requires neck surgery, and shared that she wanted to post something major for him after his full-time career concluded at WrestleDream. However, Danielson insisted she refrain, noting that wrestlers never fully retire.
“To me, at the end of the day, I realized this with my last retirement, which was forced,” Danielson said. “I didn’t want to retire, but they wouldn’t let me wrestle again. What I found is people are sad for a bit. Then, everybody just moves on and it doesn’t matter. The hardest part for it is probably for the person who does it.”
