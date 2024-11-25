WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces Divisions and Competitors For Second Continental Classic

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Nov 25, 2024

AEW shared details of this year's Continental Classic tournament on a Selection Special stream that aired on Sunday. The tourny will kick off on Wednesday's Dynamite and will conclude at AEW’s next pay-per-view, Worlds End, which takes place on December 28 in Orlando. Eddie Kingston defeated Bryan Danielson in last year's inaugural tournament.

The competitors for AEW’s 2024 Continental Classic are officially set. AEW released a new video on Sunday night announcing the field of 12 for this year’s tournament. The tournament will be a round robin format with the top two point getters in each league competing for a spot in the finals at AEW World’s End.

According to the rules, twelve wrestlers will be divided into two groups, the Blue League and the Gold League. Each match in the Continental Classic will have a 20-minute time limit. A win will earn three points, a draw will get both wrestlers one point, and a loss results in zero points.

The field is as follows:

Gold League
* Darby Allin
* Claudio Castagnoli
* Will Ospreay
* Ricochet
* Brody King
* Juice Robinson

Blue League
* Kazuchika Okada (c)
* Kyle Fletcher
* Daniel Garcia
* Mark Briscoe
* Shelton Benjamin
* The Beast Mortos

https://youtu.be/qxnj5urm7P4?si=h9CDbYYeoOrM2UeM
Source: rajah.com
Tags: #aew #continentalclassic #atworldsend #dynamite #blueleague #goldleague

