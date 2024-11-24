AEW President Tony Khan Talks Future ComicCon Appearances and Adult Swim Tournament

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

At the AEW Full Gear 2024 post-show press conference on Saturday night, November 23, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the possibility of AEW returning to the annual ComicCon.

Reflecting on AEW's past experience at San Diego ComicCon, Khan expressed gratitude for the event and discussed the hope to secure clearance to air the Adult Swim Tag Tournament from July's event.

“We’ve had great experiences,” Khan shared. “Going to San Diego ComicCon was tremendous. We’re grateful to Warner Brothers Discovery and all the great PR people in AEW and at Warner Brothers Discovery who helped put it together. We had great experience from the panel and we even put on a show there. Sometime. I’d like to show it to you, hopefully we get all the clearances from Adult Swim. The Adult Swim tag team tournament we had there was a lot of fun. If we ever get the rights to those Adult Swim characters, I’d hope to show it all to you someday.”

Khan also spoke enthusiastically about AEW’s upcoming participation in GalaxyCon.

“We’re excited about going to GalaxyCon,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to work with these great partners. GalaxyCon is going to be great and it’s exciting we get to bring it live on Collision.”