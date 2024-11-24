WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Potential SPOILERS: Participants Set for AEW Continental Classic Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2024

It’s “Selection Sunday,” and that means the AEW Continental Classic is almost here!

As previously mentioned, AEW will reveal the competitors for this year’s tournament later today.

Daniel Garcia, the new TNT Champion, was the first to officially enter the tournament, and he will be joined by current AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada.

Fightful Select reports that the following names are being considered for the prestigious event:

Kyle Fletcher
Ricochet
Will Ospreay
Darby Allin
Shelton Benjamin
Claudio Castagnoli

Stay tuned for AEW’s official announcement later today regarding the full lineup of competitors for the Continental Classic tournament.

Tags: #aew #continental classic

