Potential SPOILERS: Participants Set for AEW Continental Classic Revealed

It’s “Selection Sunday,” and that means the AEW Continental Classic is almost here!
As previously mentioned, AEW will reveal the competitors for this year’s tournament later today.
Daniel Garcia, the new TNT Champion, was the first to officially enter the tournament, and he will be joined by current AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada.
Fightful Select reports that the following names are being considered for the prestigious event:
Kyle Fletcher
Ricochet
Will Ospreay
Darby Allin
Shelton Benjamin
Claudio Castagnoli
Stay tuned for AEW’s official announcement later today regarding the full lineup of competitors for the Continental Classic tournament.
