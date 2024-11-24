WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Behind the Scenes: Notable Visitors at AEW Full Gear 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2024

As previously reported, several non-AEW talents were present backstage at the Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view event held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Saturday night. Notable attendees included:

Donnie B and his family, who were there to support Big Boom AJ. AJ has previously worked for Donnie’s Phoenix Championship Wrestling.

Danny Cage of The Monster Factory.

Steve Maclin, accompanied by his wife, Deonna Purrazzo.

Legendary photographer George Napolitano.

