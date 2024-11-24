Behind the Scenes: Notable Visitors at AEW Full Gear 2024

As previously reported, several non-AEW talents were present backstage at the Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view event held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Saturday night. Notable attendees included:
Donnie B and his family, who were there to support Big Boom AJ. AJ has previously worked for Donnie’s Phoenix Championship Wrestling.
Danny Cage of The Monster Factory.
Steve Maclin, accompanied by his wife, Deonna Purrazzo.
Legendary photographer George Napolitano.
⚡ Jon Moxley Retains World Title at AEW Full Gear, Chaos Ensues After Main Event
AEW World ChampionshipJon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy It's main event time! The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading u [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Nov 24, 2024 05:34AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com