Behind the Scenes: Notable Visitors at AEW Full Gear 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As previously reported, several non-AEW talents were present backstage at the Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view event held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Saturday night. Notable attendees included:

Donnie B and his family, who were there to support Big Boom AJ. AJ has previously worked for Donnie’s Phoenix Championship Wrestling.

Danny Cage of The Monster Factory.

Steve Maclin, accompanied by his wife, Deonna Purrazzo.

Legendary photographer George Napolitano.