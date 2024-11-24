Jon Moxley Retains World Title at AEW Full Gear, Chaos Ensues After Main Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

It's main event time!

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our final match of the evening, which was Excalibur puts it, is for the very soul of All Elite Wrestling. The AEW World Championship is on-the-line next, as Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Orange Cassidy.

The car for The Death Rider is shown pulling up, and out pops the AEW World Champion himself. He makes his way out to the ring for our AEW Full Gear 2024 main event. The home-grown Orange Cassidy makes his way out next to a massive pop from the New Jersey crowd. "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and challenger.

Immediately we see Cassidy catch an unsuspecting Mox with a huge Orange Punch that knocks him silly. Cassidy follows up with a second one that knocks Mox out to the floor. He hits the ropes and dives through on the other side with a third one on the floor. Cassidy off to an incredibly fast start, but then moments later, we see Mox beating the ever-loving crap out of Cassidy, who is quickly turning into a bloody mess.

Just an absolute bloody mess. Mox has a word with Marina Shafir before the action finally resumes in the ring. Cassidy waves Mox on for more, and Mox happily obliges, jumping on him and chewing on his bloody face like an evil vampire. Mox gets Cassidy down and Lesnar-Orton's him, elbowing the piss out of him hardway and opening his cuts open worse. Mox puts the bloody Cassidy on the announce desk and then bites his fingers. Cassidy fights back, but Mox cuts his comeback short.

Mox beats on the bloody Cassidy for several more minutes, and Cassidy starts to get defiant in return. They trade shots and Cassidy stumbles and refuses to throw back. Cassidy puts his hands up and dramatically back down in his pockets. He does the wimpy kick routine and ducks a big shot from Mox before landing another Orange Punch.

The Death Riders run out and get involved on the ring apron, leading to The Conglomeration defying Cassidy's wishes and running out to help him. Marina Shafir gets involved and has the case. Willow Nightingale runs down and evens things up. Cassidy gets the case and uses it. 1-2....no. Cassidy yells at Mox to get up for another Orange Punch. Mox grabs the ref trying to do so, and while the ref's back is turned, Wheeler Yuta hits the ring with a hoodie on and blasts Cassidy with a running knee. Mox hits Death Rider for the win to retain.

After the match, Mox yells in the camera and pushes it away. Excalibur says the cruelest part of all of this was there was a glimmer of hope. Mox and Yuta dump some cleaning liquid in the open cuts of Cassidy. Mox gets a chair but before he can use it, Hangman Page hits the ring and takes it. The two stare each other down.

As they do, Christian Cage slides in from behind and hits the Killswitch. Cage thinks about cashing in his title shot but before he can hand it over to the ref, Jay White hits the ring and blasts him with the Bladerunner. Claudio Castagnoli and PAC hit the ring and attack White. They leave him laying and White crawls to the ropes and yells "PAC! PAC!" The Death Riders bring Mox to the back. White grabs a steel chair and limps to the back.

The camera catches up with The Death Riders and Mox in the back as a car pulls up and smashes into a waiting vehicle. The Death Riders hop in and drive off and Darby Allin pops out dropping F-Bombs and S-Bombs before throwing a temper-tantrum with his skateboard on top of a car. "Let's f**king finish this sh*t right now!" That's how the never-ending AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view finally comes to an end. Thanks for joining us!