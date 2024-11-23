Konosuke Takeshita Pins Ricochet, Retains International Title at AEW Full Gear

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW International Championship

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet

They start to quickly move from this point on, as it looks like they might be running into some timing issues. Maybe not. Certainly seems like it. The video package plays to get us ready for another championship contest, as "The Alpha" puts his International title on-the-line next.

Ricochet's theme hits and out he comes to the ring as the challenger. Out accompanied by Don Callis is the reigning champion, Konosuke Takeshita. The bell sounds and off we go as Don Callis settles in on special guest commentary for this title tilt. Takeshita starts off in the lead until Ricochet catches him by surprise.

The challenger sends the champ into the corner, only for Ricochet to be lured into the turnbuckle. Ricochet gets back to his feet, catching the champion with a cross body for a two-count. Takeshita takes him to the corner, but Ricochet manages to fight back until he’s sent into the turnbuckle, and then the Alpha sends him to the floor with a running boot. Konosuke follows closely, sending the challenger into the barricade. And again.

As the action continues, Konosuke targets the lower back of the challenger with a senton, climbing up top before Ricochet fends him off and hits a poison rana. He climbs up top, hitting a shooting star press on the champ for the cover, but Konosuke kicks out just as Don tries to get involved. Ricochet in the corner, setting up for a Spirit Gun, but the champ ducks it.

Now he counters the Vertigo, eventually catching the challenger with a modified tombstone piledriver and the cover, but Ricochet kicks out once again. Knee pad is down, but Ricochet evades the Power Drive Knee to hit a twisting brainbuster on the champ. Fireman carry into a kick lets the challenger make the cover, but Takeshita kicks out at two and moments later, finishes Ricochet off for the sudden victory to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Konosuke Takeshita