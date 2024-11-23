Kyle Fletcher Shocks the World, Pins Will Ospreay Clean at AEW Full Gear

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Speaking of lengthy matches, coming up is one that will be as well, but is no doubt going to entertain from bell to bell. A video package airs to tell the story of former friends turned bitter enemies, as Will Ospreay goes one-on-one against Kyle Fletcher next. The package wraps up and then out comes "The Aerial Assassin" to a loud pop from the Newark crowd. Sydney, Australia's Kyle Fletcher comes out accompanied by Don Callis next.

Fletcher has a king's crown on his head as he comes to the ring. Schiavone finds it a bit arrogant. Callis joins Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on special guest commentary for this one. Fans chant "Ole! Ole! Ole! Ospreay - Ospreay!" before the bell. The bell sounds seconds later and these two immediately collide in the middle of the ring and start trading shots.

Ospreay's shoulder is heavily taped up. Fletcher runs over Ospreay and starts in the early offensive lead. Outside of the ring, Fletcher looks to send Ospreay into the steel steps, but Will manages to dive over the steps to avoid disaster before taking Kyle back into the ring. Sending him to the corner, Ospreay lays into Fletcher with a hard chop, but is soon sent into the corner with a hammer throw by Fletcher, who follows with a DDT and some mounted punches on Ospreay.

Fletcher stays on the attack, sending Ospreay to the outside before connecting with a Sheer Drop Suplex sending him to the floor. The crowd lets Don Callis know how they feel about him as Fletcher brings Ospreay back into the ring for a cover, but Ospreay manages to kick out of a series of pin attempts, only for Fletcher to lay in a stomp on him. Fletcher continues the offense with some stomps and a few kicks for good measure.

One more kick is blocked by Ospreay, who fights back to his feet before using the ropes to his advantage, only to be forced to the canvas by Fletcher, who lays in a hard kick followed by a hanging DDT from the ropes for a nearfall. Fletcher goes after the neck of Ospreay with a dragon sleeper, before Ospreay makes it to his feet to break free.

He hits the ropes for a DDT but is blocked by Fletcher, who connects with a Michinoku Driver for a close nearfall. Ospreay fights back, sending Fletcher to the outside before going up top for a Skytwister that gets the drop on Fletcher on the floor. He brings Kyle back into the ring, going up top for an elbow strike that gets him a two count. He gets Fletcher up with a few kicks to the face, hitting Kyle with a chop as Fletcher acts defiant in the face of his former friend.

This leads to both men trading chops, until Kyle lures in Ospreay for a thrust kick sending him to the ropes. Fletcher goes to the corner, only to be caught by Ospreay for a powerbomb and a close two-count. The violence level turns up a bit, as Ospreay hits a hidden blade that doesn't finish Fletcher off, to his shock. He hits Fletcher with some stiff shots on the ring apron and then looks for a Tiger Driver.

Fletcher floats over and hits a tombstone piledriver to Ospreay leaping from the ring apron to the ring steps, which were pushed back a bit. Fletcher clutches his knee and Ospreay clutches his shoulder. Fletcher snatches Ospreay up and yells in his face that he won't let him lose via count out, that's not good enough. He throws him in the ring and looks to finish him off with a scary-looking release piledriver type of move.

He only gets two, and even Fletcher smiles and applauds when Ospreay kicks out. Fletcher beats on a lifeless Ospreay for a few more moments and hits a scary looking brainbuster on the top turnbuckle to Ospreay. He covers him and gets the 1-2-3 for a clean victory in a star-elevating performance for an already clearly rising star in AEW. Kyle Fletcher has the goods. Mark Davis comes out to help Ospreay afterwards. What a match.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher