Jay White Defeats Hangman Page Once Again at AEW Full Gear, Hangman Attacks After

Hangman Page vs. Jay White

The video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening, which features Hangman Page going one-on-one against The Bang Bang Gang's Jay White. Both make their respective ring walks and then the bell sounds to get us started.

After some initial back-and-forth action, White crashes awkwardly on his leg on the floor. Hangman notices this and immediately zeroes in on that limb as a target with a giant bullseye on it. He focuses his attack on the ankle of "Switchblade" as he brings the match back into the ring.

Hangman gets in referee Paul Turner's face after getting a warning. This allows White enough time to recover. He hops around on one leg and blasts Hangman with some chops until Hangman ultimately takes his bum-wheel out from under him. He has White screaming in pain as he stomps on the ankle of White.

Things continue with this pattern for quite a while, following up the lengthy Mone-Statlander bout with another prolonged one-sided affair, as Hangman beats on the one-legged White and struggles finding ways to put him away. He hits back-to-back Dead Eyes for a close two-count, but then White steals the victory out of the blue. Page attacks White and hits an official afterwards.

Winner: Jay White