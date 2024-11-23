Mercedes Mone Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

The video package plays to get us ready for our third PPV match of the evening, and our second title tilt of the night. "The CEO" Mercedes Mone defends her TBS Championship against Kris Statlander next. Each make their respective entrances and then the bell sounds to get us started.

Statlander out-powers Mone and controls the initial exchanges. On the ring apron, Mone begins taking over and proceeds to settle into a lengthy prolonged run in the offensive driver's seat. She hits some innovative offense, including a cool float-over neckbreaker for a close two-count, and 100 different Meteora spots in different parts of the ring.

Mone starts screaming more and more and throwing bigger and more colorful temper-tantrums when she comes up short on pinfall attempts. Statlander starts to show signs of life, but Mone cuts her comeback attempt short and hits a unique high spot off the ropes for another two-count. Once again Mone throws a massive hissy fit upon coming up short.

Statlander connects with a discus lariat out of nowhere for a two-count of her own. The commentators focus on the injured knee of Statlander, but she fights on anyways in spite of it. She hits her Stat-erday Night Fever finisher for a super close two-count. Fans rally behind Statlander as she limps around.

Mone hits a tornado DDT off the ropes for a two-count. Mone throws another temper tantrum. Fans chant "Let's go Stat!" but Mone continues to control the offense. She hops up to the top-rope and leaps but Statlander catches her over her shoulders.

She drives her down and covers her but gets a 2 1/2 count. Mone hits a frog splash on the injured knee of Statlander, but again Statlander kicks out. Again Mone isn't happy. No temper tantrum this time, just pure evil in her eyes. Mone hits two back-stabbers and a third for another close two-count.

Crowd goes nuts for that kick-out. Mone bites her way out of Statlander's finisher and hits a wild flip into the ropes and traps the legs of Statlander for the pin. Excellent match.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone