MJF Defeats Roderick Strong In First Match in Two Months at AEW Full Gear

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

After the opener wraps up, we see the video package to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, MJF vs. Roderick Strong. When we return inside the arena, MJF makes his way to the ring to the reaction of a God amongst men, despite his heel status.

Roderick Strong comes out, but before the match gets underway, MJF gets on the mic and draws some heel heat from the crowd, insulting them, gloating about making movies and getting in a quick line about Roddy's mom shooting his dad again. Strong attacks MJF on the floor to start the physicality off.

MJF takes over and yells at Strong, "You're a bum! Not one single f**king person in here cares about you!" MJF targets the left hand of Strong early on. Strong hits The End of Heartache out of nowhere several minutes later for a close two-count in a hope spot that came out of nowhere.

We see MJF take back over and focus his attack on the left hand of Strong once again. A few minutes later, MJF applies his Salt of the Earth submission and cranks back on the injured paw of Strong, drawing a super quick tap out from The Undisputed Kingdom member for the win.

Once the match wraps up, MJF isn't satisfied. He comes back into the ring with a chair and smashes Strong's already injured hand to bits even more. Adam Cole's theme hits and out he comes with the rest of The Undisputed Kingdom. MJF scrambles off in the crowd. Kyle O'Reilly ends up out there, too, blaming Cole for what happened to Strong.

Winner: MJF