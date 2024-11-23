Private Party Retain Tag Team Titles at AEW Full Gear, Acclaimed’s Issues Continue

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Tag-Team Championships

Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

The Outrunners and The Kings of The Black Throne make their respective ring entrances, and then The Acclaimed come out to Max Caster's freestyle rap routine. He calls himself the best rapper alive at the end and throws the mic at Anthony Bowens, who has to retrieve it before he can do his little "Scissor me, daddy" wrap-up.

The "Zero Hour" pre-show wraps up on that note. The PPV kicks off with Excalibur welcoming us to the show once again. "It's Saturday night, and you know what that means ..." and so on. Private Party make their way out for their big title defense.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first PPV match and first title match of the evening. Malakai Black and Marq Quen kick things off as the legal two men in the ring in this four-team title tilt. After a few minutes of early action, with King and Black dominating the offense, we get to a portion of the contest where it's virtually impossible to keep up with the legal two men in the action.

The Outrunners try and hulk-up for a double team spot, and even Bowens wants to do the little scissor handshake, but Caster ends up attacking Turbo Floyd from behind. As the action continues, again we see everyone legal and otherwise in and out of the ring every few seconds.

We see another big issue between Caster and Bowens play out as they are the only two in the ring. Fans are siding with Bowens. Billy Gunn hops on the apron to get them on the same page. Caster lays down and tells Bowens to pin him. He tries but it is broken up. That is apparently legal in this one as the referee dropped down and began counting like it would have counted. Weird. Private Party hit their Gin 'N' Juice finisher moments later for the win to retain.

Winners and STILL AEW Tag-Team Champions: Private Party