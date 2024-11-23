Big Boom! AJ Defeats QT Marshall at AEW Full Gear, Big Justice Delivers A Spear

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

QT Marshall vs. "Big Boom" A.J.

After the second bout wraps up, we head back to the panelists, who talk about Big Boom A.J. and QT Marshall coming up next as the final match on the pre-show. They send it back to "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts, who introduces the special guest commentator, Paul Wight.

Wight comes out and does a big wave to introduce the special guest time keeper, The Rizzler. He comes out to a rock star reception, stroking his chin and jaw-line. He settles in at the timekeepers table and then QT Marshall is introduced. He comes out in a bedazzled robe, ala Ric Flair in his prime.

"Big Boom" A.J. comes out next with Big Justice, the latter of whom looks as happy as a kid can look. Good vibes. A.J. babbles off-mic into the camera about bringing the boom as he heads to the ring. Has anyone figured out why these dudes are famous yet? Just me?

A.J. has the longest ring entrance ever, so much so that even Excalibur and the commentators make some cracks about how long they are spending going around each side of the ringside area to clap hands with fans and yell about booming and whatnot. Total nonsense. Marshall gives his weight belt to his wife before heading in the ring.

Fans loudly chant "Boom! Boom!" as A.J. leads them on with a fist-pump as the bell sounds. They lock up, Marshall arm-drags him down and does essentially a touchdown celebration after the fact. Fans chant "You still got it!" after A.J. gets one of his own.

Did he ever have it? Isn't that the point of his highest profile match coming this late after his career? He didn't have it, no? Marshall takes back over after that. The camera pans over to show "a double chin-stroke" from The Rizzler. Schiavone talks about Jarrett's bouffant hairstyle. Can't make this stuff up, folks.

After some more slow-paced back-and-forth action, and 100 more shots of The Rizzler stroking his chin, the match builds to three big spots: Paul Wight stopping Marshall from attacking Rizzler, A.J. hitting a superplex to Marshall off the top-rope, and Big Boom hitting a spear on Marshall to set up the win for A.J. Wight and Rizzler join The Costco Guys in the ring afterwards. Crowd seemed to dig whatever all of this was.

Winner: "Big Boom" A.J.