Anna Jay and Buddy Matthews Pick Up Wins on AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour

Deonna Purrazzo (w/ Taya Valkyrie) vs. Anna Jay

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard take over on the broadcast, as Deonna Purrazzo's theme hits. The New Jersey native emerges accompanied by Taya Valkyrie and heads to the ring for our first "Zero Hour" bout of the night. Her opponent, Anna Jay, makes her way out next by herself.

The bell sounds and the match gets started with Anna Jay in the early offensive lead. This continues while Excalibur makes a math mistake explaining how much longer remains on the broadcast. Valkyrie gets involved from the floor, which leads to Purrazzo taking over on offense.

Purrazzo spends a couple of minutes in the lead, but then Jay starts to land a variety of kicks leads to a small comeback for the babyface. Purrazzo cuts that short, locking Jay in a submission hold. Excalibur reminds everyone about Jay's history with shoulder issues.

Jay ends up on the floor, where Valkyrie hits a big a spear that turns her inside-out. The referee caught this and decides to eject her from ringside and send her to the back, however the match continues. Valkyrie throws a huge fit as she makes her way to the back and the action continues in the ring. Purrazzo slaps her shoulder submission on Jay, but Jay counters with a roll-up for the win.

Winner: Anna Jay

Dante Martin vs. Komander vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Buddy Matthews

The Beast Mortos comes out after that to a pretty big pop. Finally, The House of Black's own Buddy Matthews comes out after the lights go out and come back on. It's time for what is expected to be one of the best matches of the entire show, and surely the best match on the "Zero Hour" pre-show.

A loud "Buddy! Buddy! Buddy!" chant breaks out from the New Jersey crowd and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Matthews stalks towards Beast Mortos, but first he gets rid of Komander and Martin. He turns to Mortos and the two stare each other down as the crowd goes wild.

After they go at it for a few moments, Martin and Komander re-enter the picture. All four take turns hitting high spots until things culminate, in exciting fashion, with Matthews picking up the win out of nowhere. The crowd went ballistic again for Matthews after the match. He came off like a rock star tonight.

Winner: Buddy Matthews