Featured below are complete AEW Full Gear results from Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The time for AEW Full Gear has arrived.

AEW Full Gear 2024 goes down from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with a stacked lineup led by Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy in the main event. Things get started with the "Zero Hour" pre-show, which has multiple matches scheduled and a guest panelist.

Featured below are complete AEW Full Gear results from Saturday, November 23, 2024.

AEW FULL GEAR RESULTS (NOVEMBER 23, 2024): NEWARK, N.J.

The "Zero Hour" pre-show kicks off at 6:30pm EST. to get the night off-and-running. We shoot to the panelists, who are set up at a table. Renee Paquette is joined by RJ City, Jeff Jarrett and Paul Walter Hauser. They run down the advertised lineup for tonight's show and then immediately send us down to ringside for our opening contest.

Deonna Purrazzo (w/ Taya Valkyrie) vs. Anna Jay

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard take over on the broadcast, as Deonna Purrazzo's theme hits. The New Jersey native emerges accompanied by Taya Valkyrie and heads to the ring for our first "Zero Hour" bout of the night. Her opponent, Anna Jay, makes her way out next by herself.

The bell sounds and the match gets started with Anna Jay in the early offensive lead. This continues while Excalibur makes a math mistake explaining how much longer remains on the broadcast. Valkyrie gets involved from the floor, which leads to Purrazzo taking over on offense.

Purrazzo spends a couple of minutes in the lead, but then Jay starts to land a variety of kicks leads to a small comeback for the babyface. Purrazzo cuts that short, locking Jay in a submission hold. Excalibur reminds everyone about Jay's history with shoulder issues.

Jay ends up on the floor, where Valkyrie hits a big a spear that turns her inside-out. The referee caught this and decides to eject her from ringside and send her to the back, however the match continues. Valkyrie throws a huge fit as she makes her way to the back and the action continues in the ring. Purrazzo slaps her shoulder submission on Jay, but Jay counters with a roll-up for the win.

Winner: Anna Jay

Dante Martin vs. Komander vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Buddy Matthews

Backstage, Billie Starkz is interviewed when Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch and Athena shows up. They all talk about a ROH match in literally nothing more than a time-killing segment.

They are announced as the four participants for the International Women's Cup Qualifier at NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty 2025. We then head back to the pre-show panelists who talk more about tonight's PPV card.

We shoot to a live backstage interview with QT Marshall, who gloats about being responsible for the packed house inside the Prudential Center tonight. All by himself. He vows to beat down Big Boom. A.J. tonight.

Back to the panelists for some more time-killing talk about the PPV matches for a few moments, before we head back to the ring for our second pre-show match. Dante Martin comes out first. Komander is out next accompanied by Alex Abrahantes.

The Beast Mortos comes out after that to a pretty big pop. Finally, The House of Black's own Buddy Matthews comes out after the lights go out and come back on. It's time for what is expected to be one of the best matches of the entire show, and surely the best match on the "Zero Hour" pre-show.

A loud "Buddy! Buddy! Buddy!" chant breaks out from the New Jersey crowd and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Matthews stalks towards Beast Mortos, but first he gets rid of Komander and Martin. He turns to Mortos and the two stare each other down as the crowd goes wild.

After they go at it for a few moments, Martin and Komander re-enter the picture. All four take turns hitting high spots until things culminate, in exciting fashion, with Matthews picking up the win out of nowhere. The crowd went ballistic again for Matthews after the match. He came off like a rock star tonight.

Winner: Buddy Matthews

QT Marshall vs. "Big Boom" A.J.

After the second bout wraps up, we head back to the panelists, who talk about Big Boom A.J. and QT Marshall coming up next as the final match on the pre-show. They send it back to "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts, who introduces the special guest commentator, Paul Wight.

Wight comes out and does a big wave to introduce the special guest time keeper, The Rizzler. He comes out to a rock star reception, stroking his chin and jaw-line. He settles in at the timekeepers table and then QT Marshall is introduced. He comes out in a bedazzled robe, ala Ric Flair in his prime.

"Big Boom" A.J. comes out next with Big Justice, the latter of whom looks as happy as a kid can look. Good vibes. A.J. babbles off-mic into the camera about bringing the boom as he heads to the ring. Has anyone figured out why these dudes are famous yet? Just me?

A.J. has the longest ring entrance ever, so much so that even Excalibur and the commentators make some cracks about how long they are spending going around each side of the ringside area to clap hands with fans and yell about booming and whatnot. Total nonsense. Marshall gives his weight belt to his wife before heading in the ring.

Fans loudly chant "Boom! Boom!" as A.J. leads them on with a fist-pump as the bell sounds. They lock up, Marshall arm-drags him down and does essentially a touchdown celebration after the fact. Fans chant "You still got it!" after A.J. gets one of his own.

Did he ever have it? Isn't that the point of his highest profile match coming this late after his career? He didn't have it, no? Marshall takes back over after that. The camera pans over to show "a double chin-stroke" from The Rizzler. Schiavone talks about Jarrett's bouffant hairstyle. Can't make this stuff up, folks.

After some more slow-paced back-and-forth action, and 100 more shots of The Rizzler stroking his chin, the match builds to three big spots: Paul Wight stopping Marshall from attacking Rizzler, A.J. hitting a superplex to Marshall off the top-rope, and Big Boom hitting a spear on Marshall to set up the win for A.J. Wight and Rizzler join The Costco Guys in the ring afterwards. Crowd seemed to dig whatever all of this was.

Winner: "Big Boom" A.J.

Mercedes Mone Puts Kamille In Her Place ...Again

We catch up with Mercedes Mone and Kamille walking backstage. Mone blames all of her recent problems on Kamille, who she also lambasts for pandering to fans for sympathy recently. Kamille gets in Mone's face but hesitates. Mone tells her she didn't say she could speak.

She tells her she can watch her match from catering tonight and she'll show her how a real woman handles business and gets the job done. After that wraps up, the pre-show panelists introduce the Guns N' Roses "November Rain" video package for the 10,000th time in the last week. Hey, get your money's-worthy, Tony K!

AEW Tag-Team Championships

Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

The Outrunners and The Kings of The Black Throne make their respective ring entrances, and then The Acclaimed come out to Max Caster's freestyle rap routine. He calls himself the best rapper alive at the end and throws the mic at Anthony Bowens, who has to retrieve it before he can do his little "Scissor me, daddy" wrap-up.

The "Zero Hour" pre-show wraps up on that note. The PPV kicks off with Excalibur welcoming us to the show once again. "It's Saturday night, and you know what that means ..." and so on. Private Party make their way out for their big title defense.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first PPV match and first title match of the evening. Malakai Black and Marq Quen kick things off as the legal two men in the ring in this four-team title tilt. After a few minutes of early action, with King and Black dominating the offense, we get to a portion of the contest where it's virtually impossible to keep up with the legal two men in the action.

The Outrunners try and hulk-up for a double team spot, and even Bowens wants to do the little scissor handshake, but Caster ends up attacking Turbo Floyd from behind. As the action continues, again we see everyone legal and otherwise in and out of the ring every few seconds.

We see another big issue between Caster and Bowens play out as they are the only two in the ring. Fans are siding with Bowens. Billy Gunn hops on the apron to get them on the same page. Caster lays down and tells Bowens to pin him. He tries but it is broken up. That is apparently legal in this one as the referee dropped down and began counting like it would have counted. Weird. Private Party hit their Gin 'N' Juice finisher moments later for the win to retain.

Winners and STILL AEW Tag-Team Champions: Private Party

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

After the opener wraps up, we see the video package to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, MJF vs. Roderick Strong. When we return inside the arena, MJF makes his way to the ring to the reaction of a God amongst men, despite his heel status.

Roderick Strong comes out, but before the match gets underway, MJF gets on the mic and draws some heel heat from the crowd, insulting them, gloating about making movies and getting in a quick line about Roddy's mom shooting his dad again. Strong attacks MJF on the floor to start the physicality off.

MJF takes over and yells at Strong, "You're a bum! Not one single f**king person in here cares about you!" MJF targets the left hand of Strong early on. Strong hits The End of Heartache out of nowhere several minutes later for a close two-count in a hope spot that came out of nowhere.

We see MJF take back over and focus his attack on the left hand of Strong once again. A few minutes later, MJF applies his Salt of the Earth submission and cranks back on the injured paw of Strong, drawing a super quick tap out from The Undisputed Kingdom member for the win.

Once the match wraps up, MJF isn't satisfied. He comes back into the ring with a chair and smashes Strong's already injured hand to bits even more. Adam Cole's theme hits and out he comes with the rest of The Undisputed Kingdom. MJF scrambles off in the crowd. Kyle O'Reilly ends up out there, too, blaming Cole for what happened to Strong.

Winner: MJF

TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

The video package plays to get us ready for our third PPV match of the evening, and our second title tilt of the night. "The CEO" Mercedes Mone defends her TBS Championship against Kris Statlander next. Each make their respective entrances and then the bell sounds to get us started.

Statlander out-powers Mone and controls the initial exchanges. On the ring apron, Mone begins taking over and proceeds to settle into a lengthy prolonged run in the offensive driver's seat. She hits some innovative offense, including a cool float-over neckbreaker for a close two-count, and 100 different Meteora spots in different parts of the ring.

Mone starts screaming more and more and throwing bigger and more colorful temper-tantrums when she comes up short on pinfall attempts. Statlander starts to show signs of life, but Mone cuts her comeback attempt short and hits a unique high spot off the ropes for another two-count. Once again Mone throws a massive hissy fit upon coming up short.

Statlander connects with a discus lariat out of nowhere for a two-count of her own. The commentators focus on the injured knee of Statlander, but she fights on anyways in spite of it. She hits her Stat-erday Night Fever finisher for a super close two-count. Fans rally behind Statlander as she limps around.

Mone hits a tornado DDT off the ropes for a two-count. Mone throws another temper tantrum. Fans chant "Let's go Stat!" but Mone continues to control the offense. She hops up to the top-rope and leaps but Statlander catches her over her shoulders.

She drives her down and covers her but gets a 2 1/2 count. Mone hits a frog splash on the injured knee of Statlander, but again Statlander kicks out. Again Mone isn't happy. No temper tantrum this time, just pure evil in her eyes. Mone hits two back-stabbers and a third for another close two-count.

Crowd goes nuts for that kick-out. Mone bites her way out of Statlander's finisher and hits a wild flip into the ropes and traps the legs of Statlander for the pin. Excellent match.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

Hangman Page vs. Jay White

The video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening, which features Hangman Page going one-on-one against The Bang Bang Gang's Jay White. Both make their respective ring walks and then the bell sounds to get us started.

After some initial back-and-forth action, White crashes awkwardly on his leg on the floor. Hangman notices this and immediately zeroes in on that limb as a target with a giant bullseye on it. He focuses his attack on the ankle of "Switchblade" as he brings the match back into the ring.

Hangman gets in referee Paul Turner's face after getting a warning. This allows White enough time to recover. He hops around on one leg and blasts Hangman with some chops until Hangman ultimately takes his bum-wheel out from under him. He has White screaming in pain as he stomps on the ankle of White.

Things continue with this pattern for quite a while, following up the lengthy Mone-Statlander bout with another prolonged one-sided affair, as Hangman beats on the one-legged White and struggles finding ways to put him away. He hits back-to-back Dead Eyes for a close two-count, but then White steals the victory out of the blue. Page attacks White and hits an official afterwards.

Winner: Jay White

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Speaking of lengthy matches, coming up is one that will be as well, but is no doubt going to entertain from bell to bell. A video package airs to tell the story of former friends turned bitter enemies, as Will Ospreay goes one-on-one against Kyle Fletcher next. The package wraps up and then out comes "The Aerial Assassin" to a loud pop from the Newark crowd. Sydney, Australia's Kyle Fletcher comes out accompanied by Don Callis next.

Fletcher has a king's crown on his head as he comes to the ring. Schiavone finds it a bit arrogant. Callis joins Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on special guest commentary for this one. Fans chant "Ole! Ole! Ole! Ospreay - Ospreay!" before the bell. The bell sounds seconds later and these two immediately collide in the middle of the ring and start trading shots.

Ospreay's shoulder is heavily taped up. Fletcher runs over Ospreay and starts in the early offensive lead. Outside of the ring, Fletcher looks to send Ospreay into the steel steps, but Will manages to dive over the steps to avoid disaster before taking Kyle back into the ring. Sending him to the corner, Ospreay lays into Fletcher with a hard chop, but is soon sent into the corner with a hammer throw by Fletcher, who follows with a DDT and some mounted punches on Ospreay.

Fletcher stays on the attack, sending Ospreay to the outside before connecting with a Sheer Drop Suplex sending him to the floor. The crowd lets Don Callis know how they feel about him as Fletcher brings Ospreay back into the ring for a cover, but Ospreay manages to kick out of a series of pin attempts, only for Fletcher to lay in a stomp on him. Fletcher continues the offense with some stomps and a few kicks for good measure.

One more kick is blocked by Ospreay, who fights back to his feet before using the ropes to his advantage, only to be forced to the canvas by Fletcher, who lays in a hard kick followed by a hanging DDT from the ropes for a nearfall. Fletcher goes after the neck of Ospreay with a dragon sleeper, before Ospreay makes it to his feet to break free.

He hits the ropes for a DDT but is blocked by Fletcher, who connects with a Michinoku Driver for a close nearfall. Ospreay fights back, sending Fletcher to the outside before going up top for a Skytwister that gets the drop on Fletcher on the floor. He brings Kyle back into the ring, going up top for an elbow strike that gets him a two count. He gets Fletcher up with a few kicks to the face, hitting Kyle with a chop as Fletcher acts defiant in the face of his former friend.

This leads to both men trading chops, until Kyle lures in Ospreay for a thrust kick sending him to the ropes. Fletcher goes to the corner, only to be caught by Ospreay for a powerbomb and a close two-count. The violence level turns up a bit, as Ospreay hits a hidden blade that doesn't finish Fletcher off, to his shock. He hits Fletcher with some stiff shots on the ring apron and then looks for a Tiger Driver.

Fletcher floats over and hits a tombstone piledriver to Ospreay leaping from the ring apron to the ring steps, which were pushed back a bit. Fletcher clutches his knee and Ospreay clutches his shoulder. Fletcher snatches Ospreay up and yells in his face that he won't let him lose via count out, that's not good enough. He throws him in the ring and looks to finish him off with a scary-looking release piledriver type of move.

He only gets two, and even Fletcher smiles and applauds when Ospreay kicks out. Fletcher beats on a lifeless Ospreay for a few more moments and hits a scary looking brainbuster on the top turnbuckle to Ospreay. He covers him and gets the 1-2-3 for a clean victory in a star-elevating performance for an already clearly rising star in AEW. Kyle Fletcher has the goods. Mark Davis comes out to help Ospreay afterwards. What a match.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Mina Shirakawa & "The Glamour" Mariah May's Champagne Championship Celebration

Mina Shirakawa stands in front of a valentine's day hotel-looking bed, with heart-shaped pillows and such laying on it. She talks about the love of her life in broken English and then introduces the love of her life, "The Glamour" Mariah May. Out comes the AEW Women's World Champion for her Champagne Championship Celebration.

May stands there with a giant black eye from her match with Anna Jay gloating about stepping on toes in the AEW women's division. They share a celebratory glass of champagne and then say it's time to celebrate. Some crappy dance music plays and they start badly dancing.

May tries to blast Shirakawa with the champagne bottle from behind, but Shirakawa sees it coming and avoids it. Shirakawa screams out in anger and charges at May. She spears her off the stage and they crash through a table down below. Shirakawa comes up missing a tooth with a bloody mouth. She licks all over May and smears blood on her as she lays unconscious.

TNT Championship

"The Scapegoat" Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

The video package airs for our next match, which is another championship contest. After it wraps up, we see a music video style package to introduce the challenger, with home videos of Daniel Garcia as a kid blowing out candles on his birthday cake, growing up, etc. as his mom on a voicemail is played talking about how Garcia always puts others before himself and how he needs to do what's best for him.

Garcia is shown lost in thought with headphones on as the video ends. Inside the arena, his little catchy entrance tune plays and out he comes to a decent reaction for this TNT Championship contest. As always when Garcia is in action, out comes "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard to join the gang on special guest commentary once again.

"The Scapegoat" Jack Perry's theme hits next and out he comes with a giant mask on and fire blasting from the entrance area. This match is being treated like a much bigger deal than anything else on the show so far just in terms of sheer production costs and value.

The bell sounds and the two stare each other down. Off of a lock up, Perry escapes out to the floor to avoid the action. They lock up again and Garcia takes the upper hand, sending Perry to the ropes. Once again the champ escapes to the floor. Garcia gives chase as Perry heads back in the ring, frustrating Daniel before staring him down on the outside, and this gives Garcia an opening to send the champ into the barricade. And again.

Now we see Garcia throw a chair in anger before laying in some hard forearms, eventually sending him over into the crowd with a running kick. Perry gets to his feet but is intercepted by the challenger, who sends him into the ring post before driving his shoulder into it. Perry catches Daniel with a DDT off the apron. Garcia bounces out and crashes on the floor.

Perry maintains the offensive lead and slows things down. He brings the action back out to the floor and gets in Menard's face. Menard pops up but is held back from doing anything. Perry power bombs Garcia into the timekeepers table and Garcia folds in half in scary looking fashion. Perry gets in Menard's face again. Menard goes to check on Garcia.

We see Garcia finally fight back into competitive form before taking over. Perry starts being defiant, daring Garcia to try and finish him off, complete with the out-stretched Raven pose. Garcia ends up slapping on a Sharpshooter and dropping all the way back, Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect-style, to force the tap for the win. Garcia is your new TNT Champion. He drapes himself in an AEW flag from a fan in the crowd and walks to the back as Menard gives him a standing ovation.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Daniel Garcia

AEW International Championship

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet

They start to quickly move from this point on, as it looks like they might be running into some timing issues. Maybe not. Certainly seems like it. The video package plays to get us ready for another championship contest, as "The Alpha" puts his International title on-the-line next.

Ricochet's theme hits and out he comes to the ring as the challenger. Out accompanied by Don Callis is the reigning champion, Konosuke Takeshita. The bell sounds and off we go as Don Callis settles in on special guest commentary for this title tilt. Takeshita starts off in the lead until Ricochet catches him by surprise.

The challenger sends the champ into the corner, only for Ricochet to be lured into the turnbuckle. Ricochet gets back to his feet, catching the champion with a cross body for a two-count. Takeshita takes him to the corner, but Ricochet manages to fight back until he’s sent into the turnbuckle, and then the Alpha sends him to the floor with a running boot. Konosuke follows closely, sending the challenger into the barricade. And again.

As the action continues, Konosuke targets the lower back of the challenger with a senton, climbing up top before Ricochet fends him off and hits a poison rana. He climbs up top, hitting a shooting star press on the champ for the cover, but Konosuke kicks out just as Don tries to get involved. Ricochet in the corner, setting up for a Spirit Gun, but the champ ducks it.

Now he counters the Vertigo, eventually catching the challenger with a modified tombstone piledriver and the cover, but Ricochet kicks out once again. Knee pad is down, but Ricochet evades the Power Drive Knee to hit a twisting brainbuster on the champ. Fireman carry into a kick lets the challenger make the cover, but Takeshita kicks out at two and moments later, finishes Ricochet off for the sudden victory to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Konosuke Takeshita

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

It's time for our co-main event of the evening. The video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight's showdown between Swerve Strickland and Bobby Lashley. After it wraps up, we hear Jim Ross a bit earlier than we should've, as he wasn't introduced yet and was overheard talking amongst themselves.

Anyways, Good Ol' J.R. has joined the gang for special guest commentary as Prince Nana comes out doing his goofy-ass(ed), but always-entertaining dance as he brings out the man of whom's house this is, Swerve Strickland. He heads to the ring to a big pop from the Newark crowd.

The Hurt Syndicate make their way out next, as the dapper MVP accompanies "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley to the ring for the second-to-last in-ring encounter of the evening. The bell sounds and immediately we see Swerve go after Lashley. Lashley quickly fights back, sending Swerve crashing to the mat and then the corner.

Lashley continues the attack, sending Strickland down hard for a cover…only to bring him back up, looking to inflict more pain. Bobby brings him up for a suplex, taking Swerve back to the mat with a smile. Strickland goes to the corner but is cut off by Lashley, before he starts fighting back, only for Lashley to send him back into the corner, leading to a power slam for a two-count.

From there, "The All Mighty" beats down Swerve some more and slaps on a chin-lock. Strickland starts to get back to his feet as Nana tries to rally the crowd behind him. Swerve gets a right hand in but Lashley sends him back to the corner, taunting the crowd. He charges at Swerve, who blasts him with a boot to the grill. Shelton Benjamin turns up at ringside to distract Swerve. Nana ends up in the mix as well as the scene on the floor gets chaotic.

The camera shot focuses back on the main principles. Strickland gets blindsided by Lashley once more on the outside, as he sends him to the barricade before bringing him back in the ring. He gets some respect from MVP before hopping onto the apron, only for Strickland to send him off with a dropkick, forcing him to the floor.

Strickland takes to the ropes, but Shelton grabs his foot, but the ref catches him, ejecting him from ringside. MVP tries to argue the case with the ref to no avail as Strickland is sent to the outside by Lashley, who sets the steel steps up before grabbing Swerve, who sends him into the steps instead, and then into the ring post.

Swerve stays on the attack now, sending Lashley back onto the steps where he slams him over and over again to get the advantage. The action ends up on the apron, where Strickland takes him to the floor with a DDT. Lashley uses the Spanish announce desk to get back to his feet, but Strickland runs up the steps, connecting with a Swerve Stomp that drives him through the table.

Now we see Swerve brings Lashley back in the ring for a House Call, before climbing up top for a Swerve Stomp off the turnbuckle and the cover, but Lashley manages to kick out before the count of three. From there, the two end up on the outside as Strickland is distracted by MVP.

This allows Bobby to hit him with a belly to belly suplex, and as Swerve gets to his feet, he is just as quickly sent through the barricade into the crowd with a spear by Lashley. Lashley gets The Hurt Lock on and gets the win. After the match, they bully Prince Nana. They put him in The Hurt Lock as well as the crowd boos like crazy.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

It's main event time!

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our final match of the evening, which was Excalibur puts it, is for the very soul of All Elite Wrestling. The AEW World Championship is on-the-line next, as Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Orange Cassidy.

The car for The Death Rider is shown pulling up, and out pops the AEW World Champion himself. He makes his way out to the ring for our AEW Full Gear 2024 main event. The home-grown Orange Cassidy makes his way out next to a massive pop from the New Jersey crowd. "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and challenger.

Immediately we see Cassidy catch an unsuspecting Mox with a huge Orange Punch that knocks him silly. Cassidy follows up with a second one that knocks Mox out to the floor. He hits the ropes and dives through on the other side with a third one on the floor. Cassidy off to an incredibly fast start, but then moments later, we see Mox beating the ever-loving crap out of Cassidy, who is quickly turning into a bloody mess.

Just an absolute bloody mess. Mox has a word with Marina Shafir before the action finally resumes in the ring. Cassidy waves Mox on for more, and Mox happily obliges, jumping on him and chewing on his bloody face like an evil vampire. Mox gets Cassidy down and Lesnar-Orton's him, elbowing the piss out of him hardway and opening his cuts open worse. Mox puts the bloody Cassidy on the announce desk and then bites his fingers. Cassidy fights back, but Mox cuts his comeback short.

Mox beats on the bloody Cassidy for several more minutes, and Cassidy starts to get defiant in return. They trade shots and Cassidy stumbles and refuses to throw back. Cassidy puts his hands up and dramatically back down in his pockets. He does the wimpy kick routine and ducks a big shot from Mox before landing another Orange Punch.

The Death Riders run out and get involved on the ring apron, leading to The Conglomeration defying Cassidy's wishes and running out to help him. Marina Shafir gets involved and has the case. Willow Nightingale runs down and evens things up. Cassidy gets the case and uses it. 1-2....no. Cassidy yells at Mox to get up for another Orange Punch. Mox grabs the ref trying to do so, and while the ref's back is turned, Wheeler Yuta hits the ring with a hoodie on and blasts Cassidy with a running knee. Mox hits Death Rider for the win to retain.

After the match, Mox yells in the camera and pushes it away. Excalibur says the cruelest part of all of this was there was a glimmer of hope. Mox and Yuta dump some cleaning liquid in the open cuts of Cassidy. Mox gets a chair but before he can use it, Hangman Page hits the ring and takes it. The two stare each other down.

As they do, Christian Cage slides in from behind and hits the Killswitch. Cage thinks about cashing in his title shot but before he can hand it over to the ref, Jay White hits the ring and blasts him with the Bladerunner. Claudio Castagnoli and PAC hit the ring and attack White. They leave him laying and White crawls to the ropes and yells "PAC! PAC!" The Death Riders bring Mox to the back. White grabs a steel chair and limps to the back.

The camera catches up with The Death Riders and Mox in the back as a car pulls up and smashes into a waiting vehicle. The Death Riders hop in and drive off and Darby Allin pops out dropping F-Bombs and S-Bombs before throwing a temper-tantrum with his skateboard on top of a car. "Let's f**king finish this sh*t right now!" That's how the never-ending AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view finally comes to an end. Thanks for joining us!