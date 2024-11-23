Ricky Starks Makes Surprise Appearance at GCW Dream On

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance at today’s Game Changer Wrestling event, GCW Dream On, which took place at The American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event also featured appearances by wrestling legends Mick Foley and Kurt Angle.

Starks interrupted a promo by Jimmy Lloyd, who questioned if he was supposed to be “in catering” up the street at the Prudential Center, the venue for tonight’s AEW Full Gear. In response, Starks delivered a DDT to Lloyd before addressing the crowd.

Starks said:

“I think everyone wants a statement from Ricky Starks, huh? Well, the statement is I’m standing right here in the middle of a GCW ring.”

“Passion runs through my blood, and I will be damned if I sit at home and I get frozen out. I’ll be damned if I sit at home and let my career dwindle. I am 34 years old. I’m healthy. I am goddamn good looking, and most importantly, I am a generational superstar.”

“I’m going to come back to where I came from in the very beginning. And why not start in one of the hottest promotions right now, GCW?”

Lloyd attempted to attack Starks from behind, but Starks ducked and responded with a spear as his music played throughout the venue.

Starks hasn’t wrestled for AEW since March, and his future with the company remains uncertain. Additionally, Starks is scheduled to wrestle for House of Glory on Friday, January 16.