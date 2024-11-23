Tornado Tag-Team Match Announced for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 'Go-Home' Raw

From WWE.com:

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee take on American Made in a Tornado Tag Team Match

The LWO and American Made will once again battle as WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee will take on Julius and Brutus Creed.



The LWO knocked American Made out of the World Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s Tournament last month, and Mysterio and Zelina Vega defeated Chad Gable and Ivy Nile in a Mixed Tag Team Match on last week’s Raw.



Tired of losing, American Made will get another opportunity at Mysterio and his teammates, this time in an incredible Tornado Tag Team Match where everyone is a legal competitor at all times.



