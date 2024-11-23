Renee Paquette Dealing With Foot Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

According to Bryan Alvarez in the latest edition of Figure Four Weekly, AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is currently coping with a foot injury and has been seen limping backstage.

The report further noted that Paquette sought medical attention for her foot a few weeks ago during a Dynamite taping. Although it was initially suspected to be a broken foot, X-rays confirmed it wasn't, but the injury continues to cause discomfort, leading to her limping.