Renee Paquette Dealing With Foot Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2024

According to Bryan Alvarez in the latest edition of Figure Four Weekly, AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is currently coping with a foot injury and has been seen limping backstage.

The report further noted that Paquette sought medical attention for her foot a few weeks ago during a Dynamite taping. Although it was initially suspected to be a broken foot, X-rays confirmed it wasn't, but the injury continues to cause discomfort, leading to her limping.

Tags: #aew #renee paquette

