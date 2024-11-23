Adam Cole Says His AEW Storyline with MJF Deserves a “Definitive Conclusion”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Adam Cole recently discussed his ongoing storyline with MJF in AEW during an interview on The Danny Ocean Show. Reflecting on their past six months of collaboration, Cole shared his thoughts on the chemistry they had built.

“I think truth be told, when you look back at that six months that me and MJF had and the chemistry that we had, in a lot of ways, we kind of caught lightning in a bottle to the point where it did main event All In, which was really cool,” Cole explained. “And the unfortunate injury that happened, I just feel that the story that me and MJF told needs a definitive conclusion. I feel like it’s fair to the angle, it’s fair to the program that, coming back from injury, that’s exactly what I’m hopping into."

He added, “Of course, you want to make as many people happy as possible. Then sometimes too with stories, it takes a little bit to get back to where you were because a lot of the stuff that we did was very slow-burn. So I’m confident in what we’re gonna bring to the table, I’m confident in what we’re gonna do, and I do think that us continuing this story with me coming back from injury was the right call, I do.”