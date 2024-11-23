WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Adam Cole Says His AEW Storyline with MJF Deserves a “Definitive Conclusion”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2024

Adam Cole Says His AEW Storyline with MJF Deserves a “Definitive Conclusion”

Adam Cole recently discussed his ongoing storyline with MJF in AEW during an interview on The Danny Ocean Show. Reflecting on their past six months of collaboration, Cole shared his thoughts on the chemistry they had built.

“I think truth be told, when you look back at that six months that me and MJF had and the chemistry that we had, in a lot of ways, we kind of caught lightning in a bottle to the point where it did main event All In, which was really cool,” Cole explained. “And the unfortunate injury that happened, I just feel that the story that me and MJF told needs a definitive conclusion. I feel like it’s fair to the angle, it’s fair to the program that, coming back from injury, that’s exactly what I’m hopping into."

He added, “Of course, you want to make as many people happy as possible. Then sometimes too with stories, it takes a little bit to get back to where you were because a lot of the stuff that we did was very slow-burn. So I’m confident in what we’re gonna bring to the table, I’m confident in what we’re gonna do, and I do think that us continuing this story with me coming back from injury was the right call, I do.”

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #adam cole #mjf

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90411/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π