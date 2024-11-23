Tony Khan Declares Jon Moxley AEW's Greatest Star Ever Ahead of Full Gear 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jon Moxley stands as a pivotal figure in AEW's history, with Tony Khan, the company's president, acknowledging his unparalleled contributions.

In a recent CHGO Sports interview promoting AEW Full Gear 2024, Khan stated, "Jon Moxley is AEW’s greatest star ever." He further emphasized Moxley's significance, noting, "Jon Moxley’s the four-time world champion." Khan highlighted Moxley's enduring impact, recalling, "At the beginning of the launch of AEW, we ended our first-ever show with Jon Moxley standing atop the poker chips at Double or Nothing, and it’s been that way since." He added, "He’s a four-time champion, he’s a force in AEW, and I really think that this match [against Orange Cassidy] is gonna be an awesome, awesome world title fight."

Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy in the main event of AEW Full Gear 2024, taking place tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.