AEW Full Gear 2024: Complete Lineup Revealed for Tonight’s PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2024

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight with AEW Full Gear 2024, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Ahead of tonight's action-packed event, AEW has released the full "Countdown To AEW Full Gear" preview special, available for viewing below.

The following matches are set for tonight's thrilling lineup:

AEW World Championship Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

AEW International Championship Match:

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa’s Champagne Championship Celebration

Zero Hour Match:

AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall

Zero Hour Match:

Dante Martin vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Buddy Mathews

Zero Hour Match:

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay