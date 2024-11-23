AEW Full Gear 2024: Complete Lineup Revealed for Tonight’s PPV

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight with AEW Full Gear 2024, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Ahead of tonight's action-packed event, AEW has released the full "Countdown To AEW Full Gear" preview special, available for viewing below.
The following matches are set for tonight's thrilling lineup:
AEW World Championship Match:
Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy
AEW TBS Championship Match:
Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander
AEW TNT Championship Match:
Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia
AEW Tag Team Championship Match:
Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed
AEW International Championship Match:
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet
MJF vs. Roderick Strong
Jay White vs. Hangman Page
Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay
Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa’s Champagne Championship Celebration
Zero Hour Match:
AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall
Zero Hour Match:
Dante Martin vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Buddy Mathews
Zero Hour Match:
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com