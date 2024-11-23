Eric Bischoff Opens Up About Struggling with Imposter Syndrome at WCW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Eric Bischoff opened up about struggling with imposter syndrome during his time at the helm of WCW.

In a recent appearance on the "No Contest Wrestling" podcast, the former WCW President admitted that he often questioned whether he truly deserved his position at the top of the company. He shared,

“I had never heard of imposter syndrome at that point, but I could have written the book. I’d go to work every day going ‘why am I in this position? What do I do? How do I do this job?’ But again, I surrounded myself with really good people that I could lean on that had more experience than I did in certain areas, and was able to learn from them, and just like I said, learn on the job.”

Bischoff also reflected on his journey, saying, “You know I had some great success, had a couple of miserable failures, but as long as you learn from your mistakes, it’s just part of the process.”

Bischoff first entered an executive role at WCW in 1993 and would go on to lead the company from 1994 to 1999.