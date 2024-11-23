WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Undertaker Reveals Origins of Iconic Victory Pose and Goatee Look

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2024

The Undertaker Reveals Origins of Iconic Victory Pose and Goatee Look

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker delved into the origin of his iconic victory pose and shared some behind-the-scenes stories. Here are a few highlights from the conversation:

The Undertaker explained why he opted for a goatee during his time as the “Minister of Darkness,” saying, “I was trying to look as demonic as I could. And I’d had the goatee for so long, I just started letting it grow. I think actually I got potatoed once in the chin, and I came back — I came back and the hair on my chin was kind of split. I was like, ‘Huh, I wonder.’ So then I started putting a little wax in there, and it turned into like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool.’”

When discussing the origin of his famous victory pose, he revealed, “My victory pose. It’s what was then referred to as Shakespeare. That’s what that’s called, that’s what everybody refers to it. So, ‘Hit the Shakespeare after the 1-2-3.’ It was all usually — it started around the urn. I started doing it, I used to hit the flying clothesline, and I would roll up onto my knee and foot. And then Paul would be there, and he would lift the urn, and then that’s where it started. And then, because I didn’t pander to the audience [stares at camera] … that kind of became my signature bow without actually pandering to the audience. [stares at camera, then laughs] Yeah, but that’s where it came from.”

It’s always fascinating to hear The Undertaker reflect on the little details that helped shape his legendary persona in the ring.

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #undertaker #six feet under

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90405/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π