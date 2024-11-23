The Undertaker Reveals Origins of Iconic Victory Pose and Goatee Look

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker delved into the origin of his iconic victory pose and shared some behind-the-scenes stories. Here are a few highlights from the conversation:

The Undertaker explained why he opted for a goatee during his time as the “Minister of Darkness,” saying, “I was trying to look as demonic as I could. And I’d had the goatee for so long, I just started letting it grow. I think actually I got potatoed once in the chin, and I came back — I came back and the hair on my chin was kind of split. I was like, ‘Huh, I wonder.’ So then I started putting a little wax in there, and it turned into like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool.’”

When discussing the origin of his famous victory pose, he revealed, “My victory pose. It’s what was then referred to as Shakespeare. That’s what that’s called, that’s what everybody refers to it. So, ‘Hit the Shakespeare after the 1-2-3.’ It was all usually — it started around the urn. I started doing it, I used to hit the flying clothesline, and I would roll up onto my knee and foot. And then Paul would be there, and he would lift the urn, and then that’s where it started. And then, because I didn’t pander to the audience [stares at camera] … that kind of became my signature bow without actually pandering to the audience. [stares at camera, then laughs] Yeah, but that’s where it came from.”

It’s always fascinating to hear The Undertaker reflect on the little details that helped shape his legendary persona in the ring.