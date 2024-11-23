Eric Bischoff: "Dixie Carter Was a Better Booker Than Tony Khan"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During his podcast, Eric Bischoff compared the booking abilities of AEW President Tony Khan to that of former TNA President Dixie Carter.

“Well, I think the question was, who is a better booker? Although Dixie didn’t aspire to be perceived as the head booker of TNA, she at least knew what she didn’t know and brought people in to handle that for her. That’s why I think she’s a better booker than Tony Khan, because she recognized her weaknesses and tried to surround herself with the right people to manage that aspect, whereas Tony believes he’s a good booker, but clearly isn’t. Tony Khan doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. Despite being a data analyst, as I’ve been told, you would think he would look at the numbers and say, ‘Okay, this isn’t working, so I need to do something different.’ Dixie would have done something different. Tony isn’t doing anything different. In hindsight, I think Dixie was the better booker.”

“If you look at the quality, you can argue about TNA and how people laugh at it now, or used to, but I believe AEW would love to have the level of content TNA had for a long time before I got there, during my time there, and even after. TNA often gets a bad rap, and some of it is deserved, but much of it is not. Go back and watch some of those shows—there were great stories, great action, and top talent. AEW also has top talent. AEW’s issue isn’t talent—it’s a Tony Khan issue. Dixie understood that, and she didn’t try to be the booker. She wanted to be perceived as the female Vince McMahon of the wrestling industry, and there’s nothing wrong with that. It was an ambitious goal. Tony Khan wants the same thing, but he’s unwilling to surround himself with the right people, or listen to those he has around him, to help him achieve it.”